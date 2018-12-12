Vice Ganda’s embarrassing moment

Vice Ganda had the entire “It’s Showtime” studio cringing from second-hand embarrassment on Tuesday as he recalled an encounter with music icon Jose Mari Chan.

The “Fantastica” star shared the anecdote during the “Tawag ng Tanghalan” segment, after an audience member’s performance reminded him of the Christmas tunes popularized by Chan.

According to Vice Ganda, his awkward moment with Chan happened during the 2014 wedding reception of “It’s Showtime” co-host Karylle and her now-husband, singer Yael Yuzon.

At the time, Vice Ganda said he went to the restroom with a close friend. Having finished ahead, the comedian waited for his friend before heading back out to the party.

Alone in the restroom, Vice Ganda concluded that one of the closed toilet cubicles was being used by his friend. Growing impatient, he banged on the door and got no answer. He then decided to play a prank on his friend, by splashing water through the opening beneath the door.

When the occupant of the cubicle opened the door, it turned out to be Chan, not his friend, who had apparently gone out ahead.

“Gusto kong lumubog sa lupa at mamatay na lang,” Vice Ganda recalled, as his co-hosts Anne Curtis and Mariel Padilla covered their mouths listening to the cringe-worthy story.

The prank wet Chan’s trousers, Vice Ganda said. He did not mention how they parted after the embarrassing exchange, but did say, in jest, that he has personally pledged to make up for the mistake every Christmas season.

“Siyempre, respetado ‘yon… Kaya talaga, tuwing Pasko, ako ang unang nagpapatugtog ng mga kanta niya, bilang pagbibigay-galang,” he said.

