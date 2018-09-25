Vina Morales continues to reinvent herself

Vina Morales first captured hearts with her unique voice as a Viva Records young singer named Sharon Magdayao. Later, she showed her dancing prowess, carving a niche as a powerhouse performer on stage. Now, she is recognized as a competent drama actress, starting as a leading lady of action stars to currently being the object of ire of viewers in “Araw Gabi.”

Vina continues to evolve, never content in honing just one talent. In fact, the 42-year-old mom of her “mini me” Ceana is not just active before the screen because she also is involved in the family business, co-owning with her three sisters Sheila, Sheryll and Shaina the Ystilo chain of salons in the country.

Ystilo, Vina proudly says, started back in August 8, 1999, and continues to grow as it marks its 20th year. At present, it has more than 20 branches: Mall of Asia; Shoppesville in Greenhills; SM City San Lazaro; Festival Mall; Nepo Mall Dagupan City; Tanauan City, Batangas; SM City Tarlac; SM City Calamba; Robinsons Place; Lipa City; Abreeza Mall Davao; Iba, Zambales; Angeles Pampanga; SM City Sta. Rosa; Limketkai in Cagayan de Oro City; One Magnolia Place in Balanga, Bataan; SM City Gen San; Waltermart in San Fernando, Pampanga; Citymall in Koronadal; One Legazpi Place in Tuguegarao; Island Citymall in Bohol; Manaoag Pangasinan; and soon –Sta. Lucia in Cainta and Marquee Mall.

“We are offering several big promos – as much as 50% off on services – in celebration of our 20th year,” Vina shares.

“That is not all, because I will also personally meet clients in the Ystilo Salon outlets nationwide,” she adds. “Pag M-W-F taping ko (‘Araw Gabi’), tapos ‘yung T-TH-S nag-iikot.”

The sisters share in the responsibilities – Vina handles the marketing, Sheila and Sheryll manages the operations, and Shaina is a franchisee. Vina also reveals that her 30-year experience in front of the spotlight has also made her quite a beauty expert. Sometimes, some customers even request for the singer-actress to fix their hair and face. So now she is not just singer, actress, businesswoman, but also a makeup artist and hairdresser?

“Yes, marunong talaga ako,” she admits, “Ako I do my own make-up, minsan kung nandito ako (salon) tapos may client kami, nire-retouch ko. Natutuwa naman sila. Pero gumagawa talaga ako. I do my own hair, I do my own make-up, marunong din akong maggupit. Hindi ako nag-aral, I think natutunan ko na. Si Ate Sheila ang marunong talaga.”

(Malaya)

