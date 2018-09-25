Vina Morales continues to reinvent herself

  • joelcastro.com
  • September 25, 2018
  • Front Page Headlines
  • Page Views 70

    • Vina Morales first captured hearts with her unique voice as a Viva Records young singer named Sharon Magdayao. Later, she showed her dancing prowess, carving a niche as a powerhouse performer on stage. Now, she is recognized as a competent drama actress, starting as a leading lady of action stars to currently being the object of ire of viewers in “Araw Gabi.”

    Vina continues to evolve, never content in honing just one talent. In fact, the 42-year-old mom of her “mini me” Ceana is not just active before the screen because she also is involved in the family business, co-owning with her three sisters Sheila, Sheryll and Shaina the Ystilo chain of salons in the country.

    Ystilo, Vina proudly says, started back in August 8, 1999, and continues to grow as it marks its 20th year. At present, it has more than 20 branches: Mall of Asia; Shoppesville in Greenhills; SM City San Lazaro; Festival Mall; Nepo Mall Dagupan City; Tanauan City, Batangas; SM City Tarlac; SM City Calamba; Robinsons Place; Lipa City; Abreeza Mall Davao; Iba, Zambales; Angeles Pampanga; SM City Sta. Rosa; Limketkai in Cagayan de Oro City; One Magnolia Place in Balanga, Bataan; SM City Gen San; Waltermart in San Fernando, Pampanga; Citymall in Koronadal; One Legazpi Place in Tuguegarao; Island Citymall in Bohol; Manaoag Pangasinan; and soon –Sta. Lucia in Cainta and Marquee Mall.

    “We are offering several big promos – as much as 50% off on services – in celebration of our 20th year,” Vina shares.

    “That is not all, because I will also personally meet clients in the Ystilo Salon outlets nationwide,” she adds. “Pag M-W-F taping ko (‘Araw Gabi’), tapos ‘yung T-TH-S nag-iikot.”

    The sisters share in the responsibilities – Vina handles the marketing, Sheila and Sheryll manages the operations, and Shaina is a franchisee. Vina also reveals that her 30-year experience in front of the spotlight has also made her quite a beauty expert. Sometimes, some customers even request for the singer-actress to fix their hair and face. So now she is not just singer, actress, businesswoman, but also a makeup artist and hairdresser?

    “Yes, marunong talaga ako,” she admits, “Ako I do my own make-up, minsan kung nandito ako (salon) tapos may client kami, nire-retouch ko. Natutuwa naman sila. Pero gumagawa talaga ako. I do my own hair, I do my own make-up, marunong din akong maggupit. Hindi ako nag-aral, I think natutunan ko na. Si Ate Sheila ang marunong talaga.”

    (Malaya)

    Share

    Previous Story

    ‘Bato’ confirms senatorial bid for May 2019 elections

    New Posts Recently publish post More

    • 25 September 2018
      7 hours ago No comment

      Vina Morales continues to reinvent herself

      Vina Morales first captured hearts with her unique voice as a Viva Records young singer named Sharon Magdayao. Later, she showed her dancing prowess, carving a niche as a powerhouse performer on stage. Now, she is recognized as a competent drama actress, starting as a leading lady of action ...

    • 24 September 2018
      1 day ago No comment

      ‘Bato’ confirms senatorial bid for May 2019 elections

      Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) chief Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa on Wednesday confirmed that he is running for senator in the upcoming May 2016 elections. Dela Rosa confirmed this as he formally joined the ruling Partido ng Demokratikong Pilipino (PDP) Laban party. The oath-taking was administered by PDP-Laban President and ...

    • 22 September 2018
      3 days ago No comment

      The Predator (PG)

      Warrior! Once upon a time a famous body builder from Austria got one of his early starring starts in a science fiction laced thriller featuring aliens. To some not having Arnold Schwarzenegger in 20th Century Fox’s The Predator May be pause for concern. Not so. Thanks to a cracking ...

    • 22 September 2018
      3 days ago No comment

      Health is wealth (and things we tend to ignore)

      We human beings have a tendency to put off everything to the last minute, especially our health. When we don’t feel pain or when we feel we are in tip top shape, we skip a dental or doctor’s appointment just because we feel we don’t have an eed for ...

    • 21 September 2018
      4 days ago No comment

      City of Vancouver names plaza after late Filipino community pillar Mel Tobias

      The city council of Vancouver has approved the naming of a plaza after Mel Tobias, a respected pillar in the Filipino community who passed away last year. The Mel Tobias Plaza is one of 15 civic places that council named after prominent Vancouver residents in a meeting on September ...

    %d bloggers like this: