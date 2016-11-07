Will we see little Maines and little Aldens soon?

THE response of the fans to the “Kalyeserye” wedding of Alden Richards and Maine Mendoza was so overwhelming. It was the number one trending topic worldwide on Twitter and “Eat Bulaga’s” ratings soared to the roof. To think it was just make-believe, but the fans treated it like it’s real and looks like they’re going to be more possessive of their idols from now on.

The wedding was held at Christ the King Church which the grannies frequent. The ceremony started at 1:30 p.m. with Rodjun Cruz as best man, followed by Alden and Ai Ai de las Alas as his Lola Babah who walked with him to the altar. The principal sponsors include Joey de Leon, Helen Gamboa, Mike Enriquez, Irma Adlawan (the couple’s co-star in “Imagine You and Me”) while the secondary sponsors were “Trops” stars Kenneth Medrano-Toni Aquino (for veil), Miggy Tolentino-Taki (for candle), and Jake Ejercito (Maine’s classmate)-Aicelle Santos (for cord). Ring bearer is Baste while coin bearer is Sandro Sotto.

The flower girls include Ryzza Mae Dizon and Scarlet Mago (daughter of Pia Guanio). The maid of honor is Maine’s sister, Coleen Mendoza. The choir sang “God Gave Me You” while Maine walked to the altar in her beautiful new (not recycled) gown.

Wally Bayola as Lola Nidora and Ai Ai as Lola Babah now call each other “balae.” Everyone thought the wedding was off because of a call Maine received the day before, but it turned out the caller had said, “hindi matutuloy ang honeymoon in Hong Kong” because they’ll be going to Europe instead. The fans swooned and shrieked when the couple exchanged “I do’s.” Some even cried when they put on each other’s wedding rings and read their wedding vows. And when they kissed each other on the lips, everyone was in kilig mode.

The fans who were lucky to be invited to the wedding dressed up and behaved like they were going to a real ceremony. They even had gifts for the newlyweds. The question now on everybody’s lips is: What is next in the “Kalyeserye” after the wedding? Will Maine get pregnant?

Let’s leave it to the writers of “Eat Bulaga” to cook up more exciting episodes for today’s number one love team! (M. Bautista, Malaya)

Anne Curtis shines in new movie

Anne Curtis shines in “Bakit Lahat ng Gwapo, May Boyfriend?” simply because she’s not afraid of making fun of herself or being the butt of jokes, like in that scene where she rebuffs Joross Gamboa and he tells her, “Hindi ka naman kagandahan. Maputi ka lang, ang kapal ng labi mo.” The movie itself has no dramatic pretensions, unlike “The Third Party” where the major characters get to shed tears in a number of drama scenes. It just wants to make people laugh and has plenty of feel-good scenes, like when Anne and Dennis sang “May Minamahal.”

Anne is Kylie, a wedding planner whose exes all turned out to be gay and just used her as a cover up. Her boss, Benj (Paolo Ballesteros), is a straight acting gay who asks her to use her “gaydar” to prove that his lifelong secret crush, Diego (Dennis Trillo), is also a closet gay. All the supposed signs of being a beki is in Diego (like he can identify the color of Anne’s lipstick and he screams like a girl while watching a horror flick), but Anne, who’s very bitter about gays because of her past experiences with them, still finds herself also drawn to him and worse, slowly falling for him.

The film is from writer-director Jun Lana, who makes sure that gays are not just made fun of but treated with understanding. Dennis is now the believable object of affection of gays in this movie, while Paolo is an effortlessly hilarious scene-stealer. But it is the charming and lovable Anne who holds the movie together. (M. Bautista, Malaya)