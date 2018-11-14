Winner’s Mino to release first solo album

  November 14, 2018
    • K-pop boy band Winner’s Mino will release his firdt solo album in November.

    YG Entertainment made the announcement and upload a teaser photo of his album titled “XX”.

    “Used to express slang or BLANK, but one can only infer what it really means, and there is no answer. Want more freedom”, the writing on the photo read, according to YG Life Blog.

    Last April, Winner released their second studio album “Everyday” containing Mino’s solo track “Turn off the Light” , which he wrote.

    In the boy band’s debut album “2014 S/S” released in 2014, Mino had a solo song titled “Im Him”.

    Mino joined the TV rap contest show “Show Me The Money 4” in 2015 where he finished second in the final round. The following year he released his first solo Digital single “Body”.

    Winner are currently holding concert in Asia which started in Seoul last August. They performed in Bangkok, Thailand last Oct. 21.

    They will hold “Winner 2018 Everywhere Tour in Manila” on Nov. 10 at the Mall of Asia Arena.

    By: Jonathan Hicap, MB

