Yen Santos reacts to a greeting from international blogger Perez Hilton

  • joelcastro.com
  • November 28, 2018
  • Front Page Headlines
  • Page Views 57

    • Yen Santos turned 26 last November 20.

    Yen Santos received a birthday greeting from American blogger and gossip columnist Perez Hilton. On Yen’s Instagram post, Perez wrote, “Happy birthday, superstar!!! Much [love].”

    The actress was ecstatic over Perez’s greeting and replied, “OMG! Thank you!”

    Yen celebrated her birthday on Tuesday, November 20. “Blessed to say I am 26 years old today! Thank you, Jesus!” she posted.
    The actress currently headlines the much talked about primetime series titled Halik. In a recent interview, Yen expressed how thankful she is to viewers for supporting their show.

    “We are super grateful. Hindi namin in-expect na magiging ganon kainit ang pagtanggap ng mga tao sa show namin and ginagawa po namin talaga ‘yung best namin para mas maibigay pa namin kung ano ‘yung mas tatanggapin ng mga tao sa show,” she said.

    (K. Cagape, push.com)

    Share

    Previous Story

    Kathryn Bernardo, ‘superstar’ para kay Sharon Cuneta!

    Next Story

    MAYWEATHER VS. NASUKAWA FIGHT WILL PUSH THROUGH ON NEW YEAR’S EVE

    New Posts Recently publish post More

    • 28 November 2018
      15 hours ago No comment

      MAYWEATHER VS. NASUKAWA FIGHT WILL PUSH THROUGH ON NEW YEAR’S EVE

      Former five division champion and pound-for-pound king Floyd Mayweather and Japanese kickboxing stalwart Tenshin Nasukawa will be back fighting for New Year’s Eve. They are aiming at knocking each other out next month, even if the match-up is just an exhibition, the fight’s promoter Rizin CEO Nobuyuki Sakakibara said. ...

    • 28 November 2018
      17 hours ago No comment

      Yen Santos reacts to a greeting from international blogger Perez Hilton

      Yen Santos turned 26 last November 20. Yen Santos received a birthday greeting from American blogger and gossip columnist Perez Hilton. On Yen’s Instagram post, Perez wrote, “Happy birthday, superstar!!! Much [love].” The actress was ecstatic over Perez’s greeting and replied, “OMG! Thank you!” Yen celebrated her birthday on ...

    • 28 November 2018
      19 hours ago No comment

      Kathryn Bernardo, ‘superstar’ para kay Sharon Cuneta!

      Sharon gushes over Kathryn: “It is so refreshing and heartwarming to spend so many days with a new Box Office Queen!” Sharon Cuneta has nothing but love and praise for her “Three Words to Forever” co-star Kathryn Bernardo. The Megastar, who has always been candid in showing affection for ...

    • 28 November 2018
      21 hours ago No comment

      Karla Estrada shares her secret to a happy life

      Karla Estrada reveals what she’s most thankful for on her 44th birthday. After staging her first ever One Music Philippines digital concert I am Karla Estrada, The Music Within last November 21, Karla Estrada said she could not have asked for anything more for her birthday “Well umabot ulit ...

    • 26 November 2018
      3 days ago No comment

      Thea Tolentino gives justice to new ‘role’

      Thea Tolentino has finally appeared in “Asawa Ko, Karibal Ko” as Venus, the former Nathan played by Jason Abalos who is the closet queen husband of Kris Bernal as Rachel. Jason staged his own death, taking his daughter with Rachel along with him. Kris then almost became mad thinking ...

    %d bloggers like this: