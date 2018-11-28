Yen Santos reacts to a greeting from international blogger Perez Hilton

Yen Santos turned 26 last November 20.

Yen Santos received a birthday greeting from American blogger and gossip columnist Perez Hilton. On Yen’s Instagram post, Perez wrote, “Happy birthday, superstar!!! Much [love].”

The actress was ecstatic over Perez’s greeting and replied, “OMG! Thank you!”

Yen celebrated her birthday on Tuesday, November 20. “Blessed to say I am 26 years old today! Thank you, Jesus!” she posted.

The actress currently headlines the much talked about primetime series titled Halik. In a recent interview, Yen expressed how thankful she is to viewers for supporting their show.

“We are super grateful. Hindi namin in-expect na magiging ganon kainit ang pagtanggap ng mga tao sa show namin and ginagawa po namin talaga ‘yung best namin para mas maibigay pa namin kung ano ‘yung mas tatanggapin ng mga tao sa show,” she said.

(K. Cagape, push.com)

