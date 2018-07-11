Zanjoe opens up on rumored romance: ‘Kinikilig ako’

Zanjoe Marudo on Tuesday finally addressed rumors that he is now dating anew months after he was first spotted with model Josie Prendergast.

In an interview with ABS-CBN News on Tuesday, Marudo pointed out that he now has time for love.

“Ngayon may time na dahil natapos ko na ‘yung dalawang movies na ginagawa ko itong ‘Kusina Kings’ at ‘To Love Some Buddy,'” Marudo said.

“Inspired ako ngayon,” he declared.

Asked to react on his viral photo with the surfer-model that was taken in Siargao during Prendergast’s birthday, Marudo said: “Reaksiyon ko? Kinikilig ako.”

Asked if he and Prendergast are dating, the actor replied: “Getting to know kasi bago pa lang naman kaming magkakilala.”

Meanwhile, Marudo announced that his upcoming film “Kusina Kings” with Empoy Marquez for Star Cinema will hit theaters soon.

“Malapit na malapit na ang ‘Kusina Kings’ at excited na kami lahat na mapanood nila lahat itong pinaghirapan namin. Bago ito. Parang matagal na tayong walang napapanood na ganitong klaseng comedy. Ito na ibinabalik namin at sana ay magustuhan ng viewers natin,” he said.

(abs-cbn news)

