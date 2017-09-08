STATEMENT BY ABS-CBN ON THE RECENTLY CANCELLED TFC SUBSCRIPTIONS IN CANADA

    International Filipino media and entertainment company ABS-CBN has announced today that to support any purchases of set-top boxes that were provided access to ABS-CBN’s copyrighted movies and TV shows without authorization from ABS-CBN, ABS-CBN is offering these individuals in Canada one month free premium subscription to TFC.tv.  Customers need only call the toll-free number 1-855-TFC-CNDA on or before September 15, 2017, to receive a one-month free premium subscription.  ABS-CBN’s Customer Service team is ready to assist callers through the process and will not require evidence of your previous subscription.

     

    TFC.tv is the only official ABS-CBN online and mobile on-demand viewing platform outside of the Philippines for the largest, most complete and up-to-date source of the latest teleseryes from ABS-CBN, the biggest Filipino blockbuster films and news from the Philippines and its regions.

     

