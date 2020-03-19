STATEMENT ON ABS-CBN’S SPECIAL PRIMETIME PROGRAMMING

  • March 19, 2020
  • Entertainment
    • As announced earlier, ABS-CBN has stopped tapings of all teleseryes in compliance with the guidelines set by the government concerning the COVID-19 outbreak and for the safety of everyone involved.

    Cardo Dalisay and your other favorite teleserye characters will have to take a temporary break on ABS-CBN’s primetime block.

    Starting 16 March 2020, we are bringing back our classic teleseryes and airing iWant original series in lieu of our current primetime shows.

    “Pamilya Ko” will be replaced by the heartwarming series “100 Days to Heaven” starring Coney Reyes, Jodi Sta. Maria, and Xyriel Manabat.

    “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano” will be replaced by the phenomenal inspirational series “May Bukas Pa” starring Zaijian Jaranilla.

    “Make It With You” will be replaced by the hit romantic series “On The Wings of Love” featuring Nadine Lustre and James Reid.

    “A Soldier’s Heart” will be replaced by the mystery thriller “I Am U,” an iWant original series topbilled by Julia Barretto, from March 16 to 20.

    We assure our viewers that the changes are only temporary. We will resume our regular programming when conditions improve and the safety and welfare of our people will not be compromised.

    We vow to continue bringing hope and inspiration to our viewers through our shows as we remain committed to serving the Filipino people.

