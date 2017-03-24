ABS-CBN involved in Enforcement Effort Against Sellers of Pirated DVDs of ABS-CBN Content

  • joelcastro.com
  • March 24, 2017
  • Front Page Headlines
  • Page Views 30

    • DALY CITY, CALIFORNIA – Six stores selling DVDs in Toronto and Montreal surrendered last March 7 and 8 over a thousand pirated DVDs of ABS-CBN content.  Included in the enforcement effort were the following stores: Bulacan Fashion, Bon-Bon, Waynes Collectibles, a store at 23 Glen Watford Drive in Dragon Centre, Universe Communication Ltd. in Oriental Centre, and a store located at 6057 Victoria Avenue in Montreal, Quebec.

    ABS-CBN AVP and Head of Global Anti-Piracy Elisha Lawrence remarked:ABS-CBN partners with the top DVD manufacturers to manufacture DVDs of our movies that give customers the best viewing experience possible. The stores were selling poor quality copies of ABS-CBN’s movies which tarnish our customers’ viewing experience and damage the ABS-CBN brand. In addition, Canada is robbed of the taxes it deserves as these stores sell these DVDs for cash and pay no taxes to the government.  Everyone are losers if this isn’t stopped.”

    ABS-CBN North America Head of Sales & Distribution Ray Olano stated: “With the zero tolerance policy of our ABS-CBN Global COO Raffy Lopez, we will continue to go after these stores throughout Canada that sell pirated DVDs of our content or illegitimate boxes streaming our content.”

    David S. Lipkus of Kestenberg Siegal Lipkus LLP, Canadian counsel for ABS-CBN said: “The distribution and sale of pirated copies of ABS-CBN’s intellectual properties will not be tolerated, and these enforcement activity efforts send a signal to all Canadians that ABS-CBN will enforce their copyrights under the laws of Canada.”

    Share

    Previous Story

    Statement by the Prime Minister of Canada on the attack in London, United Kingdom

    New Posts Recently publish post More

    • 24 March 2017
      2 hours ago No comment

      ABS-CBN involved in Enforcement Effort Against Sellers of Pirated DVDs of ABS-CBN Content

      DALY CITY, CALIFORNIA – Six stores selling DVDs in Toronto and Montreal surrendered last March 7 and 8 over a thousand pirated DVDs of ABS-CBN content.  Included in the enforcement effort were the following stores: Bulacan Fashion, Bon-Bon, Waynes Collectibles, a store at 23 Glen Watford Drive in Dragon Centre, ...

    • 24 March 2017
      5 hours ago No comment

      Statement by the Prime Minister of Canada on the attack in London, United Kingdom

      The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on the attack in London, United Kingdom (U.K.) “We strongly condemn today’s attack in London. I was shocked and saddened to learn of the innocent people who were killed and injured as a result of this cowardly attack. “Canada ...

    • 23 March 2017
      16 hours ago No comment

      Impeachment against Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte belittled

      Pantaleon Alvarez, who is the Speaker of the House of Representatives, expressed confidence the impeachment complaint filed against Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte by the Magdalo party list, represented by Congressman Gary Alejano, will not prosper. Alvarez noted that not only the charges were fabricated and had no evidence to ...

    • 23 March 2017
      23 hours ago No comment

      World Happiness Report: Norway tops list, Canada is 7th, Philippines ranks 72nd

      A new report shows Norway is the happiest country on Earth. Norway jumped to the top slot in the World Happiness Report released on March 20 although prices of oil,  a key part of its economy, are falling. Income in the United States has gone up over the past ...

    • 23 March 2017
      1 day ago No comment

      Star Magic 25 Grand Celebration in Canada

      Related

    %d bloggers like this: