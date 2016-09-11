tv-patrol

ABS-CBN sweeps TOP 10 most watched programs

  • joelcastro.com
  • September 11, 2016
  • Entertainment
  • Page Views 286

    •  

     

    abs-cbn-logoABS-CBN Corporation produced the 10 most watched programs in the Philippines, resulting to a national audience share of 47 percent or 14 points higher than GMA’s 33 percent, according to multinational audience measurement provider Kantar Media.

    On the top of the list is the Coco Martin-led primetime hit FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano with an average national TV rating of 41.2 percent. The show captivates viewers with its timely and action-packed narrative that not only encourages people to be vigilant but also imparts good Filipino values.

    dolce-amore-1It was followed by The Voice Kids (39.4 percent), which concluded its third season with young artist Joshua finally reaching his dream, and Dolce Amore (34.5 percent) ending a very high note with its worldwide trending ‘most beautiful’ finale.

    The return of James Reid and Nadine Lustre to primetime via Till I Met You debuted strongly on the seventh spot with 28.5 percent.

    Other Kapamilya shows in the top ten are Wansapanataym (34.1 percent), TV Patrol (32.7 percent), MMK (31.8 percent), Home Sweetie Home (28.2 percent), Goin Bulilit (27.2 percent) and TV Patrol Weekend (22.4 percent)wansapanatym

    Kantar Media uses a nationwide panel size of 2,610 urban and rural homes that represent 100 percent of the total Philippine TV viewing population, while the other ratings data supplier AGB Nielsen reportedly has 2,000 homes based in urban areas that represent only 57 percent of the Philippine TV viewing population. 

    ABS-CBN also hit a whopping national audience share of 50 percent in primetime or 19-points higher than GMA’s 31 percent. The primetime block is the most important part of the day when most Filipinos watch TV and advertisers put a larger chunk of their investment in to reach more consumers effectively.

    Aside from primetime, ABS-CBN also ruled other time blocks nationwide that include the morning block with 41 percent vs. GMA’s 35 percent; noontime block with 45 percent vs. GMA’s 33 percent; and afternoon block with 48 percent vs. GMA’s 32 percent.

    Share

    Previous Story

    GMA Network rules Urban Luzon ratings in August

    Next Story

    NEGRENSES Association Medical Mission

    New Posts Recently publish post More

    • robin-and-mariel
      13 September 2016
      3 days ago No comment

      Mariel and Robin are excited for their ‘miracle’ daughter

      In Gretchen Fullido’s report on TV Patrol, Robin Padilla and his wife, Mariel Rodriguez-Padilla, expressed their excitement in welcoming their baby girl. “Our baby is an angel; this is the angel that I’ve been waiting for. It’s baby Mozart,” Mariel shared. Robin further shared, “Miracle childtalaga ito, kaya kailangan naming ...

    • negrenses-8-2
      13 September 2016
      3 days ago No comment

      NEGRENSES Association Medical Mission

      The Negrenses Association of BC is a registered non-profit organization in British Columbia. It is called NEGRENSES because the membership is composed mostly of individuals & their families from the province of Negros Occidental. The association’s main activity is our October Fest Dinner & Dance. The proceeds of this ...

    • steveston-pizza
      13 September 2016
      3 days ago No comment

      Steveston Pizza of Canada expanding from Philippines to other Asian markets

      The franchise holder in the Philippines for Canadian pizza chain Steveston Pizza is looking to expand in other Southeast Asian countries. The BusinessWorld newspaper in Manila reported that Steveston Pizza Philippines CEO Richard C. Go said the company is aiming to roll out stores in Indonesia, Brunei Darussalam and ...