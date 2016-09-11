ABS-CBN sweeps TOP 10 most watched programs

ABS-CBN Corporation produced the 10 most watched programs in the Philippines, resulting to a national audience share of 47 percent or 14 points higher than GMA’s 33 percent, according to multinational audience measurement provider Kantar Media.

On the top of the list is the Coco Martin-led primetime hit FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano with an average national TV rating of 41.2 percent. The show captivates viewers with its timely and action-packed narrative that not only encourages people to be vigilant but also imparts good Filipino values.

It was followed by The Voice Kids (39.4 percent), which concluded its third season with young artist Joshua finally reaching his dream, and Dolce Amore (34.5 percent) ending a very high note with its worldwide trending ‘most beautiful’ finale.

The return of James Reid and Nadine Lustre to primetime via Till I Met You debuted strongly on the seventh spot with 28.5 percent.

Other Kapamilya shows in the top ten are Wansapanataym (34.1 percent), TV Patrol (32.7 percent), MMK (31.8 percent), Home Sweetie Home (28.2 percent), Goin Bulilit (27.2 percent) and TV Patrol Weekend (22.4 percent)

Kantar Media uses a nationwide panel size of 2,610 urban and rural homes that represent 100 percent of the total Philippine TV viewing population, while the other ratings data supplier AGB Nielsen reportedly has 2,000 homes based in urban areas that represent only 57 percent of the Philippine TV viewing population.

ABS-CBN also hit a whopping national audience share of 50 percent in primetime or 19-points higher than GMA’s 31 percent. The primetime block is the most important part of the day when most Filipinos watch TV and advertisers put a larger chunk of their investment in to reach more consumers effectively.

Aside from primetime, ABS-CBN also ruled other time blocks nationwide that include the morning block with 41 percent vs. GMA’s 35 percent; noontime block with 45 percent vs. GMA’s 33 percent; and afternoon block with 48 percent vs. GMA’s 32 percent.