Alden and Maine in a TV series, finally

  December 25, 2016
    • Every popular love team has their own TVCs (a lot of them), big screen projects and a television series. Alden Richards and Maine Mendoza, otherwise known as AlDub, have done almost everything except starring in a soap opera.

    Since their astronomic rise as one of the most popular love teams in local tinsel town, fans have been clamoring to see their idols in a regular show other than the Eat Bulaga segment “Kalyeserye.” There were even jokes that The Baes were given their own show first while AlDub’s debut in a television series is still on hold.

    But the wait is finally over. Almost two years after becoming a TV phenomena, the Pambansang Bae and the Dubsmash Queen are finally set to star in their own soap opera on GMA next year. The romantic drama is entitled Destined To Be Yours and will start taping next week in Quezon province. The show will be directed by Irene Villamor, who helmed the surprise box office hit, Camp Sawi.

    Initially titled Hiling, Destined To Be Yours revolves around the story of a rich architect (Alden) working on a development project in a certain province. On the other hand, Maine’s character is a barrio lass and an environmentalist who rallies against the construction project. In the process, the two characters that started out as enemies suddenly find their way in each other’s arms.

    oining the onscreen couple in their much-awaited debut are senior actors Gardo Versoza, Lotlot de Leon, Boots Anson-Rodrigo, and Janice de Belen. (N. Wang, MS)

