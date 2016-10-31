ANC’S “MUKHA” WINS FIRST CANNES AWARD FOR ABS-CBN NEWS

ANC, the ABS-CBN News Channel recently made history after its “Mukha” documentary series snagged a Silver Dolphin at the 7th Cannes Corporate Media and TV Awards last October 13 in Cannes, France. This is ABS-CBN News’ first trophy from the prestigious award-giving body.

“Mukha” won in the Current Affairs, Human Concerns & Social Issues category for its episode “Sisid,” which is about a father who dives underwater for sand as a way to make a living.

ABS-CBN Integrated News & Current Affairs head Ging Reyes accepted the award, together with “Mukha” executive producer Hera Sanchez, producer Kelvin Paulino, and DocuCentral and “Mukha” director Dan Buenaventura.

Reyes said “Mukha’s” historic win was a welcome surprise for the team, which only wanted to share the plight of sand divers in the Davao River.

“This particular documentary shows us what the Filipino is made of, no matter his status in life. It is very heartwarming for us in ABS-CBN News to know that there are people who really give help to the people we have featured in “Mukha,” she said.

Paulino, one of the episode’s producers, said the award gives them motivation to continue doing what they do.

“We knew the story was special but we didn’t expect that their plight will also resonate with the international audience. The DocuCentral team is a small documentary team and this award affirms our mission to share the struggles and triumphs of the Filipino people,” he said.

“Mukha” is a world-class TV production of DocuCentral, the documentary arm of ABS-CBN. “Sisid” joins other “Mukha” episodes that also made it to other prestigious competitions such as “Aruga” (Finalist, 2016 New York Festivals), “Sagwan” (Finalist, UNICEF Child’s Rights Awards 2015; Nominee, Lasallian Scholarum Awards 2015), “Musmos (Finalist, UNICEF Child’s Rights Awards2015), “Titser” (Official Entry, Documentary Section, Cinemalaya 2015), and “Kamusmusan” (Nominee, Lasallian Scholarum Awards 2015).

The Cannes Corporate Media and TV Awards are conferred annually to honor the world’s finest corporate films, online media and TV productions, in one of the most important film centers, world-renowned Cannes, France.

Stay tuned for the next episode of “Mukha” on ANC, the ABS-CBN News Channel. For more information on the DocuCentral and “Mukha” series, visit “Mukha’s” official Facebook account (www.facebook.com/MukhaTV) and news.abs-cbn.com/anc, or follow ANC on Facebook and Twitter (@ANCalerts).