Angel, John Lloyd to join Kathryn, Daniel in ‘La Luna Sangre’

  • March 28, 2017
    • Angel Locsin and John Lloyd Cruz will be part of ABS-CBN’s much-awaited television series “La Luna Sangre,” which also features young stars Daniel Padilla and Kathryn Bernardo.

    Locsin herself confirmed the news on Monday after she announcing in an interview with ABS-CBN News reporter MJ Felipe that she can no longer play the iconic Filipina superhero Darna, citing health reasons.

    “I’m very excited to work again with Lloydy. Mayroon kaming special participation sa ‘La Luna Sangre,'” said Locsin, who fanned speculations early this month after she posted on Instagrama photo of her in between promotional posters for “Lobo” and “Imortal.”

    “La Luna Sangre” is the upcoming third installment of the hit fantasy franchise, after “Lobo” and “Imortal,” which both starred Locsin.

    On Monday, Star Cinema managing director Malou Santos announced that Locsin will no longer play Darna in the upcoming movie due to health reasons.

    The film’s director Erik Matti stressed that he and Star Cinema are just after the welfare of Locsin.

    The announcement was made more than a year after Locsin backed out from doing the project after her spine was damaged.

    Meanwhile, Locsin also confirmed that she will be doing two movies.

    “Mayroon akong movie with James Reid and and ‘yung pelikula ko kay Coco Martin to be directed by Olivia Lamasan. And, may teleserye na pini-pitch sa akin ngayon,” Locsin announced.

    Locsin earlier expressed her wish to work again with Martin, who currently stars in the hit series “Ang Probinsyano.”

    In 2015, Martin and Locsin topbilled a special episode of “Maalaala Mo Kaya” as tribute to 44 members of Special Action Force who were killed in Mamasapano, Maguindanao. (abs-cbn)

      Angel, John Lloyd to join Kathryn, Daniel in 'La Luna Sangre'

