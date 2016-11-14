Broadcaster Erwin Tulfo remains as TV5 talent

Malungkot na ibinalita ng broadcaster na si Erwin Tulfo ang tungkol sa pagbabawas ng mga tao sa kanyang home network na TV5.

Natanong kasi siya ng PEP.ph (Philippine Entertainment Portal) tungkol sa hindi niya pagdalo sa nakaraang Star For M-TV Awards: The Fusion of Philippine Entertainment’s Best, ang pinagsamang awards night ng Philippine Movie Press Club (PMPC) para sa music at television noong nakaraang buwan.

Hindi niya personal na natangap ang kanyang award bilang Best Male Newscaster para sa TV news program na Aksyon.

Ayon kay Erwin, “I was happy with the award, but during that time I was kind of sad and down.

“Kasi, it was also the time that we are downsizing.

“Lahat naman ng stations, di ba… GMA and ABS-CBN nag-downsize din sila.

“So, that was also the time na nag-announce na yung office ng TV5 na magda-downsize tayo, may mga kasamahan tayo na magre-retire, we will offer voluntary retirement.

“So, it was sad, kasi may mga kasamahan ako na they have been with TV5 for quite a while.

“I was kind of down noong mga araw na iyon, that weekend.

“Kasi nga usap-usapan noong Friday, ‘Mag-a-avail ka ba ng retirement o hindi?’

“E, ako, I’m also a regular, pero nakita ko yung mga companion ko nag-avail sila.

“So, medyo down ako noon.”

Patuloy niya, “On that Sunday nga, I was in church, I was praying.

“Then, suddenly the text came, ‘Hoy Erwin,’ Luchi [Cruz-Valdes, News5 Head] said, ‘Nanalo ka rito. Where are you?’

“Sabi ko, ‘Ma’am, I did not expect that.’

“When I saw her nung Monday, ‘I did not expect that, but I really, really appreciate it,’ sabi ko.

“So, ayun, medyo na-uplift naman yung spirit ko, na kahit may mga balita na ganun pero at the same time may good news na nanalo ako, so I was really happy.”

Nakausap ng PEP.ph si Erwin sa kanyang get-together with the press noong Nobyembre 7 sa Max’s restaurant sa Robinson’s Galleria.

DECIDES TO BE A TALENT. Pinili ni Erwin na mag-avail din ng retirement sa TV5. Pero mananatili raw siyang talent sa news.

Kuwento niya, “I talked to Chot Reyes, siya yung bagong presidente ng company.

“He asked me, ‘Mag-a-avail ka ba ng retirement?’

“Kasi pag nag-retire ako, I will become a talent na lang, hindi na regular.

“So, I had about a week to think kung magiging regular ako or a talent.

“Kasi may mga benefits din sa talent e. Like, if you’re a talent, kagaya ko, I have a radio [program], pag regular kasi sa amin, wala kang premium.

“Doon sa mga hindi nakakaalam, yung premium is may programa ka, bibigyan ka ng 2 to 4 minutes ng station para ibenta mo iyon [through advertisements], iyon na yung pera mo, iyon ang premium.

“Which wala ako, unlike sina Kuya Ben, Kuya Raffy, meron sila because mga talent sila.

“May suweldo ako sa company, pero kung ikukumpara mo yung suweldo ko versus doon sa premium, way-way sobrang laki nung premium.

“So, isang dahilan iyon why I have to think kung magta-talent ako or regular.

“Ikalawa, I’m planning to have a blocktime program.

“Sabi ko kay Luchi, ‘Ms. Luch, I want to hav