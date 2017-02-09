CES OREÑA-DRILON AND JOHN LLOYD CRUZ NAMED “PEOPLE OF THE YEAR” BY PEOPLEASIA

ABS-CBN news anchor and broadcast journalist Ces Oreña-Drilon and Kapamilya TV and film superstar John Lloyd Cruz were among the awardees in PeopleAsia magazine’s People of the Year 2016 Awards Night, held recently at the Sofitel Philippine Plaza Manila.

Ces, who currently co-anchors “Bandila” on ABS-CBN, was cited for over three decades of work in broadcast journalism, noting her courageous coverage of stories even in “the most dangerous places in the country” and during critical events in recent history. PeopleAsia magazine described the digital-savvy journalist as “a legend in her own right” and called her the “new voice of truth and reason in the internet’s sea of misinformation.”

Ces also won Volvo’s Ironmark Award, a special recognition given to an individual who has shown strength amidst challenges and continues to be the benchmark of advancement and innovation in his or her field.

John Lloyd, meanwhile, was recognized by PeopleAsia for his laudable acting in his recent films, including the two internationally-acclaimed Lav Diaz films, “Hele Sa Hiwagang Hapis” and “Ang Babaeng Humayo.” The versatile actor, whom PeopleAsia referred to as “Philippine cinema’s favorite leading man,” also won Best Actor in last year’s Gawad Urian Awards and became the first Southeast Asian to receive the Star Asia Award at the 2016 New York Asian Film Festival for his powerful portrayal in “Honor Thy Father.

Ces and John Lloyd are featured in PeopleAsia magazine’s December 2016-January 2017 issue, with fellow awardees Dr. Andrew Tan, Celia Diaz Laurel, Christopher de Leon, Tony Tuviera, Regine Velasquez-Alcasid, Dr. Preciosa Soliven, Edgar “Injap” Sia II, Dr. Henry Lim Alice Eduardo, Dr. Z Teo, Kylie Versoza, and Hidilyn Diaz.

The People of the Year Awards, an annual tradition that began 12 years ago, aims to recognize and honor “exceptional men and women whose achievements not only encourage but empower,” according to PeopleAsia publisher, president, and CEO Babe Romualdez during the awarding ceremony.

