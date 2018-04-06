Charo: ‘Citizen Jake’ is brave, powerful

  • joelcastro.com
  • April 6, 2018
  • Front Page Headlines
  • Page Views 43

    • Mike de Leon and Charo Santos-Concio at the “Citizen Jake” screening.

    Actress and ABS-CBN executive Charo Santos-Concio has nothing but praise for “Citizen Jake,” the comeback film of her first director, Mike de Leon.

    Last March 23, she caught a special screening of the riveting political thriller that
    topbills reporter-turned-actor Atom Araullo.

    “‘Citizen Jake’ is a very powerful film that mirrors the many contradictions in our society,” Charo asserted. “It jolts you out of your cynicism and apathy. Matapang niyang tinatanong kung kailan tayo matututo sa mga leksiyon ng ating nakaraan. (It bravely asks, when will we ever learn from the lessons of our history.)”

    The screening, held at the UP Cine Adarna in Diliman, also served as an impromptu reunion for Charo and Mike, who had worked on such classics as “Itim” (1976), “Kakabakaba Ka Ba?” (1980) and “Kisapmata” (1981), released during the Second Golden Age of Philippine cinema.

    Like Old Times

    It seemed like old times for the two artists who had the chance to chat a bit before and after the screening.

    “Mike is a dear friend and mentor,” Charo said of the acclaimed filmmaker. “Everything that I know about the language of film, I learned from him. His quest for excellence is contagious, and I will always be in awe of him.”

    Charo initially thought that “Citizen Jake” was Mike’s final film. Upon learning of the director’s interest in directing some more movies, the seasoned actress who likewise staged a successful comeback in 2016 with Lav Diaz’s “Ang Babaeng Humayo,” expressed excitement. “Good for him! I told him after the screening that he should make more films.”

    Meanwhile, “Citizen Jake” is gearing up for a possible wider theatrical release in the country.

    The director recently reported that he and his team have formally signified their intention to have the film screened by the Movie and Television Review and Classification Board. The review would probably be set after the long Holy Week vacation, he related. (B. San Diego, Jr., Inq)

    Share

    Previous Story

    Home of Storybrooke pays tribute to Once Upon A Time

    Next Story

    Karen Davila reveals traumatic experience with family in Siargao

    New Posts Recently publish post More

    • 06 April 2018
      5 hours ago No comment

      Karen Davila reveals traumatic experience with family in Siargao

      Journalist Karen Davila on Friday took to social media to narrate her family’s traumatic experience in Siargao island. Davila, anchor of late-night newscast Bandila and ANC’s Headstart, said she and husband DJ Sta. Ana brought their sons David and Lucas to the island that has become famous for surfing. ...

    • 06 April 2018
      7 hours ago No comment

      Charo: ‘Citizen Jake’ is brave, powerful

      Mike de Leon and Charo Santos-Concio at the “Citizen Jake” screening. Actress and ABS-CBN executive Charo Santos-Concio has nothing but praise for “Citizen Jake,” the comeback film of her first director, Mike de Leon. Last March 23, she caught a special screening of the riveting political thriller that topbills ...

    • 06 April 2018
      9 hours ago No comment

      Home of Storybrooke pays tribute to Once Upon A Time

      Richmond, BC – The City of Richmond, the real life setting for the fictional town of Storybrooke, is paying tribute to the producers, cast and crew of this acclaimed television series, Once Upon A Time, as its nears the end of its seven season run. “Once Upon a Time entertained television audiences ...

    • 05 April 2018
      1 day ago No comment

      ABS-CBN set to operate P600-million modern studios in Bulacan

      ABS-CBN Corp. said two Hollywood-style studios in Bulacan province are expected to be operational in May this year. “The two sound stages will be operational by May. If you go to Bulacan, you will see the big structures already and it will be operational by May,” ABS-CBN chief financial ...

    • 05 April 2018
      1 day ago No comment

      Well wishers flock to Duterte’s Davao home to celebrate his birthday

      DAVAO CITY – As early as 4:00 a.m. on Holy Wednesday, supporters and well wishers flocked to Doña Luisa Phase 1 Subdivision to serenade President Rodrigo Duterte on his 73rd birthday. Although they claimed that they were invited to attend the President’s birthday, police and military restricted them from ...

    %d bloggers like this: