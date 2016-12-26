CHILD-FRIENDLY KAPAMILYA PROGRAMS AND STARS DOMINATE ANAK TV SEAL AWARDS

Judy Ann Santos and Coco Martin make it to Makabata Hall of Fame

ABS-CBN has proven to be a child-sensitive and family-friendly network after its programs and stars received prestigious Anak TV awards from the Anak TV Foundation last Saturday (Dec 10) during an awarding ceremony held at the Quezon City Experience Hall in Quezon City.

After winning the hearts of young viewers for eight consecutive years as Makabata Stars, or personalities children can emulate, Kapamilya royalties Coco Martin and Judy Ann Santos were officially inducted to the Makabata Hall of Fame. The two personally accepted their awards from Anak TV president Elvira Go.

Anak TV is an “advocacy organization the promotes television literacy and pushes the agenda for child-sensitive, family-friendly television in the Philippines.”

The organization enlisted 5,000 adult jurors, from different sectors all over the Philippines, to review the shows that will be awarded with the Anak TV seals, which serve as seal of approval for programs to be watched by kids even with little or no adult supervision.

Among the Kapamilya shows that were chosen by the jurors were “Matanglawin,” “Salamat Dok,” “Superbook,” and “Wansapanataym.”

ABS-CBN’s regional shows “Agri Tayo Dito,” “Bagong Umaga, Bagong Balita,” “Kabuhayang Swak na Swak,” “Magandang Umaga South Central Mindanao,” “Naimbag Nga Morning, Kapamilya,” “Sikat Ka Iloilo,” “Mag TV Na, Cebu,” “Mag TV Na, Amiga,” “Mag TV Na, Asenso Ta,” “Mag TV Na, Atin ‘To,” “Mag TV Na, De Aton Este,” “Mag TV Na, Magnegosyo Ta,” and “Mag TV Na, Oragon” also made the cut and were also deemed child-friendly.

The Anak TV Foundation also recognized 15 Kapamilya personalities for making it to this year’s roster of Makabata Stars. They were voted on by 11,000 people – who are mostly parents, teachers, and university students – who believed they were ideal role models for children.

Atom Araullo led the list of male Makabata stars together with John Lloyd Cruz, Robi Domingo, Enrique Gil, Vhong Navarro, James Reid, and Jericho Rosales.

Liza Soberano topped the list of female Makabata stars alongside Bea Alonzo, Yeng Constantino, Anne Curtis, Julia Montes, Yassi Pressman, Lea Salonga, and ABS-CBN chief content officer, Charo Santos-Concio.

ABS-CBN chief operating officer of broadcast Cory Vidanes attended the ceremony.

Anak TV also recognized “Ang Probinsyano,” “Dolce Amore,” “It’s Showtime,” “Maalaala Mo Kaya,” and “Matanglawin” were also as“Household Favorite Programs” for being the most popular among jurors.

