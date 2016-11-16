doble_kara

“DOBLE KARA” STILL RULES AFTERNOON TV

    • Viewers can’t get enough of the thrilling scenes in “Doble Kara” as it continues to reign supreme in the afternoon block and beats the pilot week of its new rival show in national TV ratings.

    From October 31 (Monday) to November 4 (Friday), the Kapamilya series consistently scored a five to six-point lead compared to “Hamakin ang Lahat,” according to data from Kantar Media, having its highest gap last Thursday (Nov 3), with “Doble Kara” hitting 17.6% versus its rival’s 11.3%.

    Kantar Media uses a nationwide panel size of 2,610 urban and rural homes that represent 100% of the total Philippine TV viewing population, while the other ratings data supplier AGB Nielsen reportedly has 2,000 homes based in urban areas that represent only 57% of the Philippine TV viewing population.

    As the story continues, Sara (Julia Montes) puts her plans of escaping from prison to work with the help of her co-detainees to save her daughter Becca from the danger brought by Alex (Maxene Magalona). However, her escape will not be easy as she needs to go through the tough security of the prison, putting her life at risk.

    Will Sara be able to escape? What danger awaits her life?

    Don’t miss the newest chapter of the top-rating afternoon teleserye “Doble Kara,” weekdays after “It’s Showtime” on ABS-CBN or on ABS-CBN HD (SkyCable ch 167). Catch up via iWanTV or skyondemand.com.ph for Sky subscribers.

