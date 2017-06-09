‘Encantadia’ bags first international award

GMA Network’s iconic and well loved telefantasya Encantadia truly made a mark, not just locally but also internationally.

At the recently concluded 2017 Apollo Awards in Singapore, it bagged the Best Visual Effects (Long Form Category). This is the show’s first international award.

GMA Senior Program Manager and GMA Post Production Video Graphics Manager Catherine Frayco received the award on behalf of Encantadia and GMA Network.

Directed by Mark Reyes, Encantadia starred Kylie Padilla, Gabbi Garcia, Sanya Lopez, and Glaiza de Castro. The show premiered in July 2016 and ended its successful 10-month run on May 19. The Apollo Awards, which was launched in 2005, recognizes the best in production and post-production across the Asia Pacific region. (MS)

