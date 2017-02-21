GMA Network brightens up Sunday nights with Full House Tonight

Beginning February 19, Sunday nights are bound to get outrageously and hilariously better as GMA Network launches its newest comedy-musical show, Full House Tonight, top billed by no other than Asia’s Songbird Regine Velasquez-Alcasid.

Regine said she is ecstatic to be hosting a comedy-musical show, but more so on performing and singing on the small screen again.

“I’m of course very excited and very thankful that GMA has given me this kind of show kasi medyo na miss ko na yung variety show. At least dito kumakanta ako ulit, hindi lang yun, nagco-comedy rin, tsaka binibigyan din naman ako ng freedom to choose the songs [I’m of course very excited and very thankful that GMA has given me this kind of show because I’ve missed doing variety shows. In this show, I would get to sing again and do comedy as well. I also appreciate that they give me freedom to choose the songs],” the multi-awarded artist happily shared.

This spectacle features a twist on the usual comedy show with on stage musical performances from various guests, riotous stand-up comedy, improvisation (improv), parodies, and sketches inside and outside the studio that will surely give its Kapuso viewers a different kind of entertainment experience.

“It’s actually harder to make people laugh than to make them cry, so medyo may kaba kaming lahat pero it’s mostly exciting for all of us [It’s actually harder to make people laugh than to make them cry, so we’re a bit nervous but it’s mostly exciting for all of us],” Regine adds. “But I’m sure the viewers will love it and have fun watching every episode.”

Adding flavor to the program are Kapuso stars Solenn Heussaff and teen idols Bianca Umali and Miguel Tanfelix, together with versatile artist Joross Gamboa. Comedians Philip Lazaro, Kim Idol, Terry Gian, Sarah Brakensiek, Tammy Brown, and Nar Cabico will also spice up the show with their comical flairs.

Under the direction of Louie Ignacio, cap off every Sunday night with quality music, comedy, and all-around entertainment with Full House Tonight beginning February 19 in the Asia Pacific, US, and Canada on GMA’s flagship international channel GMA Pinoy TV.

