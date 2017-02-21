GMA Network brightens up Sunday nights with Full House Tonight

  • joelcastro.com
  • February 21, 2017
  • Front Page Headlines
  • Page Views 51

    • Beginning February 19, Sunday nights are bound to get outrageously and hilariously better as GMA Network launches its newest comedy-musical show, Full House Tonight, top billed by no other than Asia’s Songbird Regine Velasquez-Alcasid.

    Regine said she is ecstatic to be hosting a comedy-musical show, but more so on performing and singing on the small screen again.

    “I’m of course very excited and very thankful that GMA has given me this kind of show kasi medyo na miss ko na yung variety show. At least dito kumakanta ako ulit, hindi lang yun, nagco-comedy rin, tsaka binibigyan din naman ako ng freedom to choose the songs [I’m of course very excited and very thankful that GMA has given me this kind of show because I’ve missed doing variety shows. In this show, I would get to sing again and do comedy as well. I also appreciate that they give me freedom to choose the songs],” the multi-awarded artist happily shared.

    This spectacle features a twist on the usual comedy show with on stage musical performances from various guests, riotous stand-up comedy, improvisation (improv), parodies, and sketches inside and outside the studio that will surely give its Kapuso viewers a different kind of entertainment experience.

    “It’s actually harder to make people laugh than to make them cry, so medyo may kaba kaming lahat pero it’s mostly exciting for all of us [It’s actually harder to make people laugh than to make them cry, so we’re a bit nervous but it’s mostly exciting for all of us],” Regine adds. “But I’m sure the viewers will love it and have fun watching every episode.”

    Adding flavor to the program are Kapuso stars Solenn Heussaff and teen idols Bianca Umali and Miguel Tanfelix, together with versatile artist Joross Gamboa. Comedians Philip Lazaro, Kim Idol, Terry Gian, Sarah Brakensiek, Tammy Brown, and Nar Cabico will also spice up the show with their comical flairs.

    Under the direction of Louie Ignacio, cap off every Sunday night with quality music, comedy, and all-around entertainment with Full House Tonight beginning February 19 in the Asia Pacific, US, and Canada on GMA’s flagship international channel GMA Pinoy TV.

    Get the latest updates about Full House Tonight from the official website of GMA Network www.gmanetwork.com and the official Facebook page www.facebook.com/GMANetwork.

    Share

    Previous Story

    Bilingual Filipina lawyer runs for seat in Legislative Assembly of Ontario

    Next Story

    Horn to Pacquiao: ‘I’ll fight him on the moon’

    New Posts Recently publish post More

    • 22 February 2017
      11 hours ago No comment

      250 Filipino Canadians expected in Philippines for winter escapade

      Around 250 Filipino-Canadians were scheduled to arrive in the Philippines in the second week of February for the annual Winter Escapade. The winter escapade event is spearheaded by the Department of Tourism (DOT) and Department of Foreign Affairs of the government of the Philippines. This year, the tourists will ...

    • 21 February 2017
      21 hours ago No comment

      Five For The Road

      Always on the Road for Fundraisers and Community Engagement Meet Danny Cruz, Band Leader, guitarist and vocalist of Five For The Road (FFTR). Despite his busy work schedule with Materials and Logistics at Metro Vancouver Regional District, Danny still makes time to make music, sing in church activities, and ...

    • 21 February 2017
      1 day ago No comment

      Horn to Pacquiao: ‘I’ll fight him on the moon’

      While Jeff Horn still prefers to fight Manny Pacquiao in his hometown in Australia, the 28-year-old fighter doesn’t mind taking on the Filipino icon elsewhere. Despite Pacquiao’s adviser Michael Koncz announcing the other day that Pacquiao will fight Horn in the United Arab Emirates, the Australian isn’t buying it. ...

    • 21 February 2017
      1 day ago No comment

      GMA Network brightens up Sunday nights with Full House Tonight

      Beginning February 19, Sunday nights are bound to get outrageously and hilariously better as GMA Network launches its newest comedy-musical show, Full House Tonight, top billed by no other than Asia’s Songbird Regine Velasquez-Alcasid. Regine said she is ecstatic to be hosting a comedy-musical show, but more so on ...

    • 20 February 2017
      2 days ago No comment

      Bilingual Filipina lawyer runs for seat in Legislative Assembly of Ontario

      Angely Pacis has been nominated as a candidate of the Progressive Conservative Party of Ontario. Pacis, a fluently-bilingual immigration, constitutional and aboriginal law lawyer, will run as candidate in Mississauga Centre for member of provincial parliament. Pacis, who was born in North York and raised in Erin Mills Mississauga, ...

    %d bloggers like this: