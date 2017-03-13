GMA Network leads Philippines’ nominations at New York Festivals

GMA Network takes majority of Philippine finalists in the highly-esteemed 2017 New York Festivals’ “World’s Best TV and Films” Competition, with six shortlisted entries.

Once again, the Kapuso Network’s news and public affairs programs banner this year’s nominations.

Both gunning for the win in the Community Portraits category are award-winning programs Kapuso Mo, Jessica Soho (Gintong Medalya episode) and Reporter’s Notebook (Pasan-Pasang Pangarap episode).

Top-notch documentary program Front Row is shortlisted again this year, this time in the Human Concerns category for its Bata sa Bintana episode.

Earning a nod from the New York Festivals as well is GMA’s top-rating primetime series Someone To Watch Over Me. Nominated in the Telenovelas category, the series featured the story of a wife’s unwavering love for her husband who was suffering from early-onset Alzheimer’s disease. It was top billed by Tom Rodriguez, Max Collins, and Lovi Poe.

Meanwhile, GMA News TV programs Investigative Documentaries and Reel Time both received nominations, too. Investigative Documentaries’ PAAralan is shortlisted in the Community Portraits category. Reel Time’s “Maling Akala”, on the other hand, is nominated for National/International Affairs award.

Last year, GMA was the only Philippine company that won in the New York Festival’s “World’s Best TV and Films” competition, bringing home four world medals—courtesy of I-Witness, Reporter’s Notebook, Front Row, and Reel Time—and five finalist certificates. Kapuso broadcast journalist Kara David was also one of the award presenters at the awards ceremony held in Las Vegas. (30)

