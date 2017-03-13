GMA Network leads Philippines’ nominations at New York Festivals

  • joelcastro.com
  • March 13, 2017
  • Front Page Headlines
  • Page Views 62

    • GMA Network takes majority of Philippine finalists in the highly-esteemed 2017 New York Festivals’ “World’s Best TV and Films” Competition, with six shortlisted entries.

    Once again, the Kapuso Network’s news and public affairs programs banner this year’s nominations.

    Both gunning for the win in the Community Portraits category are award-winning programs Kapuso Mo, Jessica Soho (Gintong Medalya episode) and Reporter’s Notebook (Pasan-Pasang Pangarap episode).

    Top-notch documentary program Front Row is shortlisted again this year, this time in the Human Concerns category for its Bata sa Bintana episode.

    Earning a nod from the New York Festivals as well is GMA’s top-rating primetime series Someone To Watch Over Me. Nominated in the Telenovelas category, the series featured the story of a wife’s unwavering love for her husband who was suffering from early-onset Alzheimer’s disease. It was top billed by Tom Rodriguez, Max Collins, and Lovi Poe.

    Meanwhile, GMA News TV programs Investigative Documentaries and Reel Time both received nominations, too. Investigative Documentaries’ PAAralan is shortlisted in the Community Portraits category. Reel Time’s “Maling Akala”, on the other hand, is nominated for National/International Affairs award.

    Last year, GMA was the only Philippine company that won in the New York Festival’s “World’s Best TV and Films” competition, bringing home four world medals—courtesy of I-Witness, Reporter’s Notebook, Front Row, and Reel Time—and five finalist certificates. Kapuso broadcast journalist Kara David was also one of the award presenters at the awards ceremony held in Las Vegas. (30)

    Share

    Previous Story

    Talent manager Cornelia Lee a.k.a. Angge passes away

    Next Story

    Pacquiao leads Elorde Boxing Awards rites

    New Posts Recently publish post More

    • 14 March 2017
      1 hour ago No comment

      JaDine sightings

      Regular sighting of Nadine Lustre and James Reid in various venues partying with friends, enjoying the beach, and even while on a shopping spree makes people think they are not the busy celebrities like they used to be. After their previous soap Till I Met You, less popular than ...

    • 14 March 2017
      4 hours ago No comment

      Kris is Back on TV

      Fans of Kris Aquino have now reason to be happy as their long wait is almost over. Kris, who perfectly makes herself her best PR, just revealed that she will very soon go back to her former “network” (remember the tag line “where I originally belong,” she used to ...

    • 13 March 2017
      22 hours ago No comment

      Pacquiao leads Elorde Boxing Awards rites

      Five current and former world champions will etch their names into immortality in the “Casting of Fists,” a major highlight of the 17th Gabriel Flash Elorde Memorial Boxing Awards and Banquet of Champions on March 25 at the Tent City of the Manila Hotel. On hand for the rites, ...

    • 13 March 2017
      1 day ago No comment

      GMA Network leads Philippines’ nominations at New York Festivals

      GMA Network takes majority of Philippine finalists in the highly-esteemed 2017 New York Festivals’ “World’s Best TV and Films” Competition, with six shortlisted entries. Once again, the Kapuso Network’s news and public affairs programs banner this year’s nominations. Both gunning for the win in the Community Portraits category are ...

    • 13 March 2017
      1 day ago No comment

      Talent manager Cornelia Lee a.k.a. Angge passes away

      Talent manager Cornelia Lee, better known in showbiz by her nickname Angge, passed away around 9PM Thursday. She had been bedridden since suffering a massive heart attack last year. Around that time, it was revealed in a radio interview by one of her talents, actress Sylvia Sanchez, that Lee was watching ...

    %d bloggers like this: