jessica_soho_2-2

GMA Network rules Urban Luzon ratings in August

  • joelcastro.com
  • September 10, 2016
  • Entertainment
  • Page Views 726

    • gma_7_logoGMA Network (GMA) continues to keep its stronghold in its Urban Luzon bailiwick in August, besting rival networks across time blocks, based on data from the industry’s most trusted ratings provider Nielsen TV Audience Measurement.

    Urban Luzon accounts for 77 percent of all urban TV households in the entire country.

    mga_sanggre_22From Aug.1 to 31 (with the dates of Aug. 21 to 31 based on overnight data), GMA registered a 40.4 percent household audience share, posting a 7-point lead over ABS-CBN’s 33.4 percent, and a 34.1-points lead over TV5’s 6.3 percent.

    Compared to its closest rival, more programs from GMA also occupied the top 30 list of top-rating programs in Urban Luzon with the big-budgeted primetime series Encantadia leading the list of Kapuso shows.

    24_oras_anchors2Besides Encantadia, other programs from GMA also dominated the top 10 including Magpakailanman, Kapuso Mo, Jessica Soho, Descendants of the Sun, Pepito Manaloto, and 24 Oras.

    jessica-soho-5Also in the top 30 list in Urban Luzon are 24 Oras Weekend, Ismol Family, Sunday PinaSaya, Hay Bahay!, Eat Bulaga, Juan Happy Love Story, Imbestigador, Lip Sync Battle Philippines, Wowowin, Karelasyon, and Bubble Gang.

    Nielsen data is gathered through a greater number of sampled homes nationwide in comparison to Kantar Media. Nielsen has a nationwide sample size of 3,500 urban and rural homes, bigger than Kantar’s sample size of 2,610.

    As the leading ratings service provider, Nielsen TV Audience Measurement service boasts a total of 31 clients/subscribers including 8 local TV networks, 4 regional clients, 2 blocktimers, and 17 media agencies. (I. V. Red. MS)

    Share

    Previous Story

    FROM THE FILIPINO PATRIOTS SOCIETY OF CANADA

    Next Story

    ABS-CBN sweeps TOP 10 most watched programs

    New Posts Recently publish post More

    • robin-and-mariel
      13 September 2016
      3 days ago No comment

      Mariel and Robin are excited for their ‘miracle’ daughter

      In Gretchen Fullido’s report on TV Patrol, Robin Padilla and his wife, Mariel Rodriguez-Padilla, expressed their excitement in welcoming their baby girl. “Our baby is an angel; this is the angel that I’ve been waiting for. It’s baby Mozart,” Mariel shared. Robin further shared, “Miracle childtalaga ito, kaya kailangan naming ...

    • negrenses-8-2
      13 September 2016
      3 days ago No comment

      NEGRENSES Association Medical Mission

      The Negrenses Association of BC is a registered non-profit organization in British Columbia. It is called NEGRENSES because the membership is composed mostly of individuals & their families from the province of Negros Occidental. The association’s main activity is our October Fest Dinner & Dance. The proceeds of this ...

    • steveston-pizza
      13 September 2016
      3 days ago No comment

      Steveston Pizza of Canada expanding from Philippines to other Asian markets

      The franchise holder in the Philippines for Canadian pizza chain Steveston Pizza is looking to expand in other Southeast Asian countries. The BusinessWorld newspaper in Manila reported that Steveston Pizza Philippines CEO Richard C. Go said the company is aiming to roll out stores in Indonesia, Brunei Darussalam and ...