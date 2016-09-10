GMA Network rules Urban Luzon ratings in August

GMA Network (GMA) continues to keep its stronghold in its Urban Luzon bailiwick in August, besting rival networks across time blocks, based on data from the industry’s most trusted ratings provider Nielsen TV Audience Measurement.

Urban Luzon accounts for 77 percent of all urban TV households in the entire country.

From Aug.1 to 31 (with the dates of Aug. 21 to 31 based on overnight data), GMA registered a 40.4 percent household audience share, posting a 7-point lead over ABS-CBN’s 33.4 percent, and a 34.1-points lead over TV5’s 6.3 percent.

Compared to its closest rival, more programs from GMA also occupied the top 30 list of top-rating programs in Urban Luzon with the big-budgeted primetime series Encantadia leading the list of Kapuso shows.

Besides Encantadia, other programs from GMA also dominated the top 10 including Magpakailanman, Kapuso Mo, Jessica Soho, Descendants of the Sun, Pepito Manaloto, and 24 Oras.

Also in the top 30 list in Urban Luzon are 24 Oras Weekend, Ismol Family, Sunday PinaSaya, Hay Bahay!, Eat Bulaga, Juan Happy Love Story, Imbestigador, Lip Sync Battle Philippines, Wowowin, Karelasyon, and Bubble Gang.

Nielsen data is gathered through a greater number of sampled homes nationwide in comparison to Kantar Media. Nielsen has a nationwide sample size of 3,500 urban and rural homes, bigger than Kantar’s sample size of 2,610.

As the leading ratings service provider, Nielsen TV Audience Measurement service boasts a total of 31 clients/subscribers including 8 local TV networks, 4 regional clients, 2 blocktimers, and 17 media agencies. (I. V. Red. MS)