GMA Network unveils entire cast of Mulawin vs. Ravena

After much anticipation, GMA Network proudly unveils the star-studded and powerhouse cast of Mulawin vs. Ravena.

Headlining the biggest telefantasya of GMA this 2017 is none other than Kapuso Drama King Dennis Trillo who returns as Gabriel, Alwina’s childhood friend who is in love with her and becomes the King of Halconia.

And multi-talented Kapuso actress Carla Abellana will be portraying the role of Aviona, the wife of Rodrigo and one of the most loved and recognized Mulawin in Avila.

Kapuso Premier Actress Lovi Poe is Magindara, a mermaid guarding Lake Venado. She is the one and only daughter of Sandawa and known to be the goddess of the sea.

And joining her first-ever full length telefantasya, Asia’s Songbird, Regine Velasquez-Alcasid as Sandawa, the immortal goddess of nature.

Playing very special roles are:

Philippine TV’s Sweetheart, Heart Evangelista-Escudero – Breathing life to the iconic character of Alwina, sugo ng mga Mulawin. It can be recalled that Alwina gave birth to a child destined to once again be the saviour of their race and the human world.

And versatile Kapuso actor Tom Rodriguez as Rodrigo, Aviona’s husband and Anya’s father.

Seasoned actor Ariel Rivera joins the cast as Panabon, a member of the Council of Elders in Avila and the representative of the Tabon (Mulawin half-bloods).

Featuring in this primetime masterpiece are the hottest young Kapuso love teams: Bea Binene is Anya, the half-blood daughter of Aviona banished from Avila, Derrick Monasterio is tapped to play Almiro, the son of Alwina and Aguiluz, Bianca Umali is Lawiswis, the love of Pagaspas’ life who, after 12 years, has blossomed into a beautiful young Avian and Miguel Tanfelix once again spawns life to Pagaspas, a former owl who transitioned into a young Mulawin.

One of GMA’s talented actors Kiko Estrada is tapped to play the role of Rafael, the mortal enemy of Almiro.

Completing the cast are the following:

Mga Mulawin: Valerie Concepcion as Tuka, the adoptive mother of Lawiswis; David Licauco as Malik; and Roi Vinzon as Daragit, the de facto ruler of the Mulawin after the death of Aguiluz.

Mga Ravena: Chynna Ortaleza as Reyna Rashana, sister of the former Ravena King Rasmus; Dion Ignacio as Siklab, the clandestine crown prince of the Ravena; Winwyn Marquez as Ribay; and TJ Trinidad as Greco, a soldier and Gabriel’s right-hand man.

The actors who will play equally important roles in the mortal world: Angelu De Leon as Lourdes, the adoptive mother of Pagaspas, Bobby Andrews as Dionisio, Anya’s adoptive father, Joko Diaz as Antonio, Charee Pineda as Savana, Rafael’s mother and ruthless owner of Hacienda Montenegro and Nova Villa as Lola Elo, mother of Rodrigo and adoptive grandmother of Almiro.

Mulawin vs. Ravena is helmed by two of GMA’s acclaimed directors Dominic Zapata and Don Michael Perez who is also the concept creator and head writer of the series.

Catch Mulawin vs. Ravena soon on GMA Pinoy TV, GMA’s flagship international channel.

