GMA Pinoy TV fans brave heavy rains, come in full force for ‘Sikat Ka, Kapuso! in Los Angeles

Despite the heavy rains that battered Southern California on concert date, Filipino fans still flocked in huge numbers to The Terrace Theater in Long Beach, California for GMA Pinoy TV’s Sikat Ka, Kapuso! concert held last January 22.

The event drew ardent fans who came all the way from Canada, San Francisco, Oregon, Arizona and Texas just to see their favorite Kapuso stars live.

Headlining the concert was the star-studded cast composed of Pambansang Bae Alden Richards, Kapuso Drama King Dennis Trillo, Ultimate Star Jennylyn Mercado, versatile Kapuso actor Tom Rodriguez, and Kapuso Premier Actress Lovi Poe together with Bubble Gang mainstay Betong Sumaya.

The audience went crazy as soon as Betong opened the show as Antonietta.

Bringing kilig vibes to the crowd were the well-loved pairs of Tom and Lovi, and Dennis and Jennylyn who both sang romantic duets on stage.

Kapuso heartthrobs Tom and Dennis also had a duet evoking memories of their successful portrayal in the phenomenal Kapuso drama My Husband’s Lover.

Alden Richards’ bedimpled smile expectedly made the audience swoon as he rendered a heart-felt performance. He was even challenged by Betong to a dance battle while his fans cheered their heads off for his victory.

Those who watched the show were undoubtedly thrilled to see their idols that event security had to control the crowd whenever Tom, Dennis or Alden would walk to the edge of the stage to greet their fans.

Some viewers who flew straight from Canada said that the concert was definitely worth every dollar they spent.

Also spotted among the audience were Philippine Olympic Figure Skater Michael Martinez and Pinay singer-actress Anna Maria Perez De Tagle, the granddaughter of Sylvia La Torre.

“Sobrang thankful ako kasi kahit papano, kahit masama yung panahon, yung mga Kapuso natin sa Long Beach were able to come,” expressed Alden. “Kahit pa maraming highways na nagsara, and even dun sa area mismo nung theatre. So on behalf of the group, nagpapasalamat po kami sa lahat ng Kapuso sa Long Beach, California and LA [at saka] sa mga dumayo pa na iba nating Kapuso,” he added.

Jennylyn, on the other hand, shared a photo of the jam-packed theater on her Instagram account. “Maraming Salamat po sa lahat ng mga Kapuso sa Long Beach! Hanggang sa muli! We love you guys!”

Dennis likewise expressed his appreciation to the Pinoys who watched their concert on social media. “Sila po ang mga tunay na sikat na mga Kapuso abroad! Lumusong at sinugod ang matinding ulan at baha para patabain ang mga puso namin. Salamat ha? Sa uulitin! Dahil kung nag-enjoy kayo… mas nag-enjoy kami.”

Tom also said that the concert’s success was especially made possible by the Filipinos who went to Terrace Theatre. “Thank you so much, mga Kapuso! Damang dama talaga namin ang pagmamahal ninyo! Hindi po ito magiging ganito ka-successful kung hindi dahil sa inyo, kaya maraming salamat po!”

Betong echoed the same sentiment in a video message dedicated to Kapuso supporters in California, “Maraming maraming salamat po from the bottom of our hearts and our souls. At suportahan niyo po palagi ang GMA Pinoy TV. Mabuhay po kayo mga Kapuso! Amazing!”

Lovi, meanwhile, thanked GMA Pinoy TV for giving them the opportunity to become part of one of its biggest concerts in the West Coast. “Truly blessed to be around such amazing talent. Thank you @gmapinoytv for giving us the opportunity to work together. We had a blast!” Lovi shared on her Instagram account.

Once again, GMA Pinoy TV has filled the Kapuso audiences’ hearts with joy starting the year strong with the very first of many successful events for 2017.

