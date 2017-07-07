Haplos adds passion and enchantment to GMA Pinoy TV beginning July

GMA Network continues to be the home of remarkable traditional drama that captures the hearts of viewers every time.

This time around, the network proudly unveils its newest Afternoon Prime spectacle, Haplos. It is a story that holds a message about genuine love for the family and how love always reigns more victorious.

The series is topbilled by GMA’s multi-talented and home-grown talents Sanya Lopez, Thea Tolentino, Pancho Magno, and Rocco Nacino which airs beginning July 10 in the US and Canada.

Sanya Lopez is Angela Alonzo, a physical therapy undergraduate whose goal in life is to find and love a man as amazing as her father. Thea Tolentino portrays Lucille Bermudez, Angela’s half-sister and a sexy promo girl who uses her looks to her advantage. Greedy and dubious, she dreams of being wealthy someday. Pancho Magno is Benedict Dizon, Angela’s admirer and an attractive fitness instructor who wishes to become a successful businessman with a trophy wife. Rocco Nacino brings life to Gerald Cortez, Angela’s boyfriend and a handsome, hardworking salesman. He is passionate in life and desires a complete family of his own.

Sanya gave a peek on what the show is about. “Tungkol ito sa isang babae na may gift. And yung gift na yun, dun iikot yung story. Yung gift na yun gagamitin niya para sa kabutihan and yun yung dapat nila abangan,” she says. Her on screen partner, Rocco, expressed his delight to be paired with Sanya again, “I’m happy that I’m working with Sanya again. I’ve always told her that I’ll be behind her, para tulungan siya and it’s been a very fruitful learning process for her.”

Pancho, who also worked with the two in their previous show, is excited to reunite with them in this new series. “Siyempre iba na, nae-excite kami to portray roles na very different from our previous characters in Encantadia. Ibang-ibang klase ng fantasy naman yung gagawin namin,” he says. For Thea, she says she’s excited for the show’s fantasy element and fight scenes. “Dun ako nae-excite, sa kakaiba na may powers.” On what viewers can expect from her character, she adds “Abangan nila kung paano ko paiikutin ang pamilya ni Angela, at ng mga taong mahal niya na nakapaligid sa kanya.”

The series, which has a touch of enchantment and sensuality, revolves around the intertwined lives of Angela, Lucille, Benedict and Gerald.

In the story, Angela is a simple and beautiful girl who lives a quiet and peaceful life. She is in a relationship with Gerald but has many admirers, including Benedict. Unknown to her, she has a special gift wherein her touch has healing properties that can soothe emotions and even cure illnesses. But everything draws amok when she meets her jealous half-sister, Lucille.

Unlike Angela, Lucille’s gift is dark and relates to black magic or pangungulam. She uses this to steal everything her sister has. She repeatedly jeopardizes Angela’s life, joy and success, resulting to a bitterly contemptuous rivalry. Thus, Angela is left with no choice but to harness her ability if she wants to get everything she once had back before it’s too late.

Completing the cast are Patricia Javier as Minda Alonzo, Angela’s protective and loving mother; Emilio Garcia as Renato Alonzo, the father of Angela and Lucille; Francine Prieto as Mercedes Bermudez, the outspoken mother of Lucille; Diva Montelaba as Wendy Reyes, Angela’s best friend; and Ms. Celia Rodriguez as Lola Biring, the grandmother of Angela and Lucille whom they inherited their powers from.

Under the helm of director Gil Tejada Jr., follow the passionate, intriguing, and enchanting journey in Haplos beginning July 10 only on GMA Network’s flagship international channel, GMA Pinoy TV.

