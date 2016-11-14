Hosting comebackfor Kris Aquino on TV5

The “Queen of All Media” Kris Aquino on Sunday revealed that she will return as a television host starting with an interview with President Rodrigo Duterte.

The actress-host has stopped hosting seven months ago due to health reasons.

“(I spent) seven months of not hosting on TV. I promised myself, babalik ako for a once in a lifetime, one-on-one interview,” Kris said in an Instagram post.

Kris posted the photo of a teaser her anticipated interview comeback titled “Kris at Duterte.” It will be aired over TV5 and state-owned People’s Television-4 networks following her seven months of absence.

Duterte is the successor of Kris’s brother, President Benigno “Noynoy” Aquino III, and the rival of Mar Roxas, the presidential candidate she campaigned for the May 9 elections.

The Kris-Duterte sit-down was also shared by host organization Go Negosyo on Twitter.

Last September, Kris confirmed that she formally left ABS-CBN, her network for 20 years.

She later on announced that she will do a project with APT, a subsidiary Tape Inc. The latter is also the producer of noontime show “Eat Bulaga.” ( Rosette Adel, PS)