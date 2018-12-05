Kapamilya shows for 2019

Angel Locsin, Jodi Sta. Maria, Cristine Reyes to stage teleserye comeback in 2019

Angel Locsin, Jodi Sta. Maria, and Cristine Reyes are set to top-bill ABS-CBN’s first three teleserye offerings for 2019.

These three actresses are all staging comebacks: Angel assumes the lead role after five years, Jodi returns to the prime-time slot, and Cristine makes her TV comeback after three years.

The trailers of their teleseryes, along with other upcoming reality and game shows, were shown during ABS-CBN’s Family Is Love trade launch. It was held yesterday, November 27, at the Philippine International Convention Center in Manila.

Here are the Kapamilya shows that viewers can look forward to in 2019:

THE GENERAL’S DAUGHTER

Although Angel Locsin appeared in a special role in the 2017 fantaserye La Luna Sangre, The General’s Daughter will serve as her full-length comeback in doing teleseryes. She previously starred in her 2014 series, The Legal Wife.

This is also Angel’s first time to do a teleserye under Dreamscape Entertainment, because her previous teleseryes were produced by Star Creatives.

In The General’s Daughter, Angel plays 2nd Lt. Rhian Bonifacio. While growing up, she is trained to kill her own father, played by Albert Martinez.

Regine Velasquez was tapped to sing the show’s theme song, which is an original composition of her husband Ogie Alcasid.

Angel will be joined by co-stars Paulo Avelino, Maricel Soriano, Eula Valdes, Janice de Belen, JC de Vera, Loisa Andalio, Ronnie Alonte, and former Kapuso Ryza Cenon.

Tirso Cruz III and Arjo Atayde, who both have major roles in the teleserye, were not present at the trade event.

The General’s Daughter is directed by Manny Palo (The Good Son, Doble Kara) and Mervyn Brondial (The Greatest Love, Hanggang Saan).

MEA CULPA: SINO ANG MAY SALA?

After the success of Jodi Sta. Maria’s daytime series Sana Dalawa Ang Puso, she is set to return to doing heavy roles via Mea Culpa: Sino Ang May Sala?

In the trailer shown at the trade launch, it was announced that Mea Culpa will serve as Jodi’s comeback in ABS-CBN’s prime-time block.

In the show, Jodi plays a mother who is searching for her missing baby.

A group of friends will be blamed for the baby’s loss. The characters of Bela Padilla, Kit Thompson, Ivana Alawi, Sandino Martin, Ketchup Eusebio, and Tony Labrusca are all accused of kidnapping Jodi’s daughter.

Tony recently top-billed the trending digital movie, Glorious, where he was paired with Angel Aquino.

John Arcilla, Ayen Munji-Laurel, and Janice de Belen are also part of this new teleserye.

The Dreamscape Entertainment production Mea Culpa is directed by Dan Villegas.

NANG NGUMITI ANG LANGIT

Nang Ngumiti Ang Langit is Cristine Reyes’s television comeback after starring in the afternoon series Tubig at Langis in 2016.

During the trade launch, she was joined by co-stars RK Bagatsing, Enzo Pineda, Matet de Leon, and returning Kapamilya Keempee de Leon.

Aside from its director FM Reyes, no details have been revealed yet about this upcoming series produced by RSB Drama Unit. (JP Anarcon, pep)

GAME SHOWS

Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach and Luis Manzano will host World of Dance Philippines, a franchise of the international dance competition.

The judges for the competition are Maja Salvador, Billy Crawford, and Gary Valenciano.

The winner of the competition will have a chance to compete in the U.S. version of World of Dance.

Minute To Win It: Last Man Standing

is also set to return on television in 2019. Its last edition aired from July 2016 to May 2017.

Lastly, ABS-CBN has started the auditions for the Search for the Idol Philippines. As of this writing, only Regine Velasquez is confirmed as one of the judges.

