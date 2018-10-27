‘La Luna Sangre,’ ‘Ang Probinsyano’ to air in Thailand

  • October 27, 2018
    • More ABS-CBN shows are set to air in Thailand and Laos after JKN Global, the top content provider and channel operator in Thailand, bought over 290 hours of content from ABS-CBN at the recent MIPCOM, an annual trade event in France.

    The deal gave JKN Global the right to distribute six titles, which include “La Luna Sangre,” “Magpahanggang Wakas,” “The Promise of Forever,” “Till I Met You,” “Pia’s Postcards,” and “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano.”

    ABS-CBN shows like “Got To Believe,” “The Legal Wife,” and “Bridges of Love” have already aired in Thailand and were well received by Thai viewers.

    The soaps became so popular that Kapamilya stars Jericho Rosales, Maja Salvador, Kathryn Bernardo, and Daniel Padilla were invited to the biggest media event in Thailand last July.

    ABS-CBN and JKN Global have been partners in providing Filipino content to Thai audiences since 2016. (abs-cbn)

