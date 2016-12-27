ogie_judge_your_face_sounds_familiar

NEW KAPAMILYA OGIE ALCASID JOINS JURY OF “YOUR FACE SOUNDS FAMILIAR: KIDS”

  • December 27, 2016
    • Award-winning singer-songwriter Ogie Alcasid is now regularly seen as one of the judges in “Tawag ng Tanghalan” on “It’s Showtime.” Next year, he is set to take on another task as a new Kapamilya: being a judge on “Your Face Sounds Familiar: Kids.”

    Ogie will sit in the jury alongside Mr. Pure Energy Gary Valenciano and Megastar Sharon Cuneta. The musical competition, which begins in January 7, 2017, will give total transformation to eight kiddie celebrity performers, who will impersonate local and international music icons and provide viewers with a concert-like entertainment experience.

    “I feel like this is the perfect time set by God for me to come back here in ABS-CBN. And ‘Your Face Sounds Familiar’ really appeals to me. I do comedy, copying people, and singing,” he said.

    A prolific artist with almost 30 years of experience in the entertainment industry, Ogie has sold gold- and platinum-selling albums, hosted game and variety shows, and written some of the most popular OPM songs for various Filipino artists.

    What makes him a perfect judge for “Your Face Kids,” however, is his solid background as a comedian both on television and in film. Having received various awards for his comedy work, Ogie has played different characters and performed gags that appeal to an all-ages audience.

    His expertise will be seen in “Your Face Kids” as he critiques the live performances of celebrity kids, namely child star Alonzo Muhlach, “The Voice Kids” Seasons 1 and 2 champions Lyca Gairanod and Elha Nympha, “The Voice Kids” artist Justin Alva, Yey! channel host Sam Shoaf, “Langit Lupa’s” Xia Vigor, “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano’s” Awra, and “Dance Kids” champion AC Bonifacio of Lucky Aces.

    Don’t miss the premiere of “Your Face Sounds Familiar: Kids” in January 7, 2017. For updates, like www.facebook.com/yourfaceph, or follow @YourFacePH on Twitter and Instagram.

