Pinas Sarap shows a different taste of Philippine cuisine starting April 9

Prepare for a gastronomic journey featuring Filipino food as GMA News TV launches “Pinas Sarap”, the newest travel documentary and cooking program to hit international television starting April 9 on GMA Life TV.

Pinas Sarap is the latest addition to GMA News TV’s buffet of top-notch public affairs programs and hosting it is no less than award-winning documentarist Kara David.

Every week, Kara takes viewers on an adventure that will enable them to have a deeper understanding and appreciation of Filipino food. Each trip will present the history behind the featured local dish as well as the latest unique Filipino cuisine.

Discover the story behind each dish that has become part of the Pinoy life and find out how these dishes have evolved over the years to answer Filipinos’ ever-evolving palate.

Known for her adventurous nature, Kara further rolls up her sleeves as she immerses herself in each featured dish—from gathering ingredients to actual cooking. “You will continue to see my adventurous side because I will be joining fishermen, farmers, and ordinary people in getting the ingredients for each recipe,” she shares. Viewers will see Kara milking a carabao, hunting for octopus, fishing in the ocean, among others.

For its pilot episode, Kara travels to Bicol to learn the origin of the popular dish “Bicol Express”. And to make it more exciting, Kara joins a group of fishermen as they catch balaw or shrimp directly from the sea. The balaw gives this spicy food an extra flavor. Bicolanos are known to be “uragon” or brave, thus the spicy characteristic of most of their dishes. But not everyone knows that the name Bicol Express came from the train that used to travel from Manila to Bicol.

Savor our history and discover new flavors of Filipino food as Kara David invites you to Pinas Sarap, every Sunday starting April 9 on GMA’s international channel, GMA Life TV.(gma news)

