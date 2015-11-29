  • Television
    • Inspired by its mission to serve as the link between Filipinos overseas and their loved ones back in the Philippines, TFC unveils its gift of Kapamilya Reunion where Pinoys can enjoy a virtual Christmas get- together with their loved ones in the Philippines just by just by addressing the line – “ I-kuwento ang iyong most memorable Paskong ‘Pinas with your family? (What is your most memorable Christmas in the Philippines with your family?).

    All OFs who are legal residents of or contracted workers in the U.S.A., Canada, UAE, United Kingdom, Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, Singapore, Korea, and Taiwan can join the promo and send their answers to TFC facebook pages in these countries.

    After registering and entering their stories, five winners from the qualified participants will be chosen for each of these countries based on the uniqueness of the story (50%) and the over-all impact of the entry (50%).

    Winning participants will then get the chance to bring two family members to designated areas in their respective countries and chat with their loved ones back home on December 6 at the Restaurant 9501 in QuezonCity, Philippines.

    Their loved ones in the Philippines will be joined by executives of TFC in Manila as well by several Kapamilya Stars from widely watched ABS-CBN programs. Like a true reunion, both overseas Filipinos and their Kapamilyas in the Philippines will also receive exchange gifts via balikbayan boxes from TFC and participating sponsors.

    Through Kapamilya Reunion, TFC will bring the cheer of the holiday season and the company of loved ones for Filipinos who can’t be home for Christmas. Share your “Most

    Memorable Christmas in the Philippines with your family” and visit www. facebook. com/TFCUSOfficial, CanadaOfficial, TFCMiddleEast, TFCEurope, TFCAustralia, TFCJapan, TFCHongKong, TFCSingapore and TFCTaiwan1. Promo will run until November 22 only so share your memories now.

    One Comment For "TFC makes much-awaited 'reunion' possible for distant Filipinos and their Kapamilyas this Christmas"

    1. myrna
      November 22, 2016

      its my first time to join since i came here canada.

