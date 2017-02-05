Unleashing TV5’s makings of a hero

In this day and age, we still beg to ask, what makes a hero?

Is it determined by the size of his cape, or does it concern his range of extraordinary abilities? Well, in reality, none of these things matter to be a true hero. Because being a hero is determined neither by size and design of a cape nor by much superhumanly you can function. More than those, being a superhero is defined by your willingness to do good deeds and help those around you. And last Christmas presented the perfect opportunity for everyone to showcase your own versions of heroism.

TV5 did exactly that by hosting a Christmas party for the patients of Bahay Aruga, with the help of television’s most noted superheroes, namely the Flash and Arrow.

Bahay Aruga is a community focused on housing young pediatric cancer patients at Philippine General Hospital (PGH). Founding President Mayette Bonilla says the organization was established due to the necessity of finding the proper care for the children at PGH.

“If you go to a PGH country institute, you’ll see that [some of] these kids come from different provinces; since the treatment of their diseases isn’t available in their area. So, they travel all the way to Manila to get the free treatment that they need. Unfortunately, they need a place to stay in Manila, but they do not all have the capacity [to pay for housing] and that’s where we come in,” she further explains.

The Christmas party, held on Dec.12, marked the second time TV5 visited the community to help the children. “We are happy that TV5 was here and with all these blessings present, we really thank you,” Bonilla said.

In this two-hour event, TV5 held an unforgettable Christmas celebration for the kids, and even recruited cosplayers to act as television characters, the Flash and Arrow. When asked why these specific heroes were chosen, TV5’s Primetime Brand Manager Racquel Aliño said, “We chose Flash and Arrow because as heroes, they fight for what is right. Through their example, we want the kids to also fight, but in this case, against their sicknesses.” Not only did the Flash and the Arrow serve as inspiration for the children, they also brought joy to the kids as they were able to play a series of games and challenges with them.

Through it all, it was a fun and eventful activity – complete with snacks, games and loot bags, which included exclusive the Flash and Arrow items, for the children to remember their encounter with the two superheroes.

In addition to this, TV5 also donated 200 Colonoscopy bags to aid the patients’ road to recovery.

“On behalf of TV5, we would like to encourage everyone to go out of their comfort zones and start making a difference in the world. Because even an act as small as spending the holidays with children-in-need, can make a difference in the lives of many,” says Rissa Guilas, TV5’s head of Entertainment Marketing. (Manila Standard)

