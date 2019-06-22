TFC at the Movies screens multi-awarded LGBTQ film “Rainbow’s Sunset” for Pride Month

DALY CITY, California – TFC at the Movies’ offering for the month of June, Rainbow’s Sunset, won big at the 52nd Worldfest-Houston International Film Festival in Texas, bagging the Special Jury Prize; the Gold Remi Award for Best Story Innovation for screenwriter Eric Ramos; and Best Actor for both lead actors Eddie Garcia and Tony Mabesa.

Rainbow’s Sunset is the story of Ramon (Eddie Garcia), an 84-year-old man who comes out to his family when he expresses his need to be with his cancer-stricken best friend and lover, Fredo (Tony Mabesa) during the final days of his life. Despite the opposition of their families, Ramon chooses to spend Fredo’s last days with each other, holding on to their unconditional and undying love for each other.

The family drama, helmed by award-winning director Joel Lamangan, stars award-winning veteran actors Eddie Garcia (Ramon) and Gloria Romero (Sylvia), and Tony Mabesa (Fredo), with Tirso Cruz III, Aiko Melendez, Sunshine Dizon, and Max Collins.

Rainbow’s Sunset was also an official entry to the 2018 Metro Manila Film Festival where it won several awards, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actress for Gloria Romero, Best Screenplay, and many more. Rainbow’s Sunset is now screening in theaters across the U.S. and Canada. Go to www.mytfc.com/rainbowssunset, TFC US , or TFC Canada for the list of theaters near your area.

