The Outpost (PG) ***

War is hell. Who can forget those immortal words from I believe U.S. General George Patton. See what horrors befall a group of American soldiers as they confront a largely unseen enemy in The Outpost. Relive a bit of painful history from the comfort of your own living room by dialing up your local internet company or cable carrier to view this brand new movie from VVS Films.

Former radio film critic Rod Lurie, most notable for writing a series of hit television shows such as Commander in Chief, does justice directing and bringing Chief CNN correspondent Jack Tapper’s best-seller to life on the big screen. Down and dirty (and dusty) we get as we track the day to day turmoil a group of U.S. soldiers must endure as they try to protect a small enclave known as Kamdesh in Afghanistan.

Up close and personal we get with members of the platoon. Personality clashes develop among the soldiers so you see and feel the intensity on two fronts. Fist you see divisions develop among some of the soldiers as panic and complacency sets in. Second there is the foreboding presence of Taliban soldiers perched high above making the Americans basically sitting ducks. At the camp at ground zero the comfort level is virtually non-existent.

Despite a few all too dark frames shot at night most of The Outpost works quite well in the same spirit of other wartime efforts like The Hurt Locker. No single soldier stands out as here this is a truly collaborative effort to stay alive. With all the long set-up fleshing out the personalities of these comrades in arms the most electrifying moments of this two-hour campaign is a good 40-minute assault that truly puts you at the Centre of the carnage. In Your face camerawork that’s jittery at times makes you believe you are there.

With a good script that’s realistic showing how soldiers react under pressure and the acting presence of Orlando Bloom. Caleb Landry Jones, Scott Eastwood and Milo Gibson all told help make The Outpost an effective film and a good reason no one should ever want to visit Afghanistan. Ever. For more movie reviews please go to and subscribe to my new YouTube channel Robert Waldman The Movie World and visit my website https://moviereviewssite.com

