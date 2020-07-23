The Outpost (PG) ***

  • admin
  • July 23, 2020
  • Entertainment
  • Page Views 133

    • War is hell. Who can forget those immortal words from I believe U.S. General George Patton. See what horrors befall a group of American soldiers as they confront a largely unseen enemy in The Outpost. Relive a bit of painful history from the comfort  of your own living room by dialing up your local internet company or cable carrier to view this brand new movie from VVS Films.

    Former radio film critic Rod Lurie, most notable for writing a series of hit television shows such as Commander in Chief, does justice directing and bringing Chief CNN correspondent Jack Tapper’s best-seller to life on the big screen.  Down and dirty (and dusty) we get as we track the day to day turmoil a group of U.S. soldiers must endure as they try to protect a small enclave known as Kamdesh in Afghanistan.

    Up close and personal we get with members of the platoon. Personality clashes develop among the soldiers so you see and feel the intensity on two fronts. Fist you see divisions develop among some of the soldiers as panic and complacency sets in. Second there is the foreboding presence of Taliban soldiers perched high above making the Americans basically sitting ducks. At the camp at ground zero the comfort level is virtually non-existent.

    Despite a few all too dark frames shot at night most of The Outpost works quite well in the same spirit of other wartime efforts like The Hurt Locker. No single soldier stands out as here this is a truly collaborative effort to stay alive. With all the long set-up fleshing out the personalities of these comrades in arms the most electrifying moments of this two-hour campaign is a good 40-minute assault that truly puts you at the Centre of the carnage. In Your face camerawork that’s jittery at times makes you believe you are there.

    With a good script that’s realistic showing how soldiers react under pressure and the acting presence of Orlando Bloom. Caleb Landry Jones, Scott Eastwood and Milo Gibson all told help make The Outpost an effective film and a good reason no one should ever want to visit Afghanistan.  Ever.   For more movie reviews please go to and subscribe to my new YouTube channel Robert Waldman The Movie World and visit my website https://moviereviewssite.com

    Share

    Previous Story

    Angel turns emotional addressing fellow Kapamilya stars

    New Posts Recently publish post More

    • 23 July 2020
      3 days ago No comment

      Angel turns emotional addressing fellow Kapamilya stars

      Angel Locsin turned emotional during the noise barrage that happened Saturday evening on Esguerra Street, in front of the ABS-CBN building in Quezon City. The actress, who hosts the public service program, “Iba Yan” on the Kapamilya Channel, made an impromptu speech in front of hundreds of ABS-CBN employees ...

    • 23 July 2020
      3 days ago No comment

      Sam in defense of girlfriend Catriona

      Breaking his long silence, the usually unflappable Sam Milby has just unburdened on his Instagram how hurtful the nasty rumors and socmed posts are against his girlfriend Catriona Gray that are being spread by an evil mind (nay, “minds”). “Silence doesn’t imply guilt,” wrote Sam, “and that does not ...

    • 23 July 2020
      3 days ago No comment

      Vice Ganda launches own network

      In the midst of the pandemic, comedian-host Vice Ganda is launching his own network. The Vice Ganda Network will officially start on July 24. Fans can access it by registering on the website www.viceganda.com.ph. In the site, there will be exclusive Vice news, beauty tips and contests where subscribers ...

    • 23 July 2020
      3 days ago No comment

      Michael V. tests positive for COVID-19

      Multitalented Michael V. has tested positive with the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). The Kapuso comedian announced the news and documented his journey on his latest vlog post on Monday morning. According to Bitoy, he experienced flu-like symptoms the last time he tried to vlog. “Siyempre nag-isolate na kagad ako, ...

    • 23 July 2020
      3 days ago No comment

      COVID-19 cases surge in Philippines, Duterte warns of arrests

      As Philippine Showbiz Today went to press, COVID-19 cases in the Philippines have surged to 72,269. The number was reached on July 22 after the country’s Department of Health (DOH) reported 1,594 new cases on that day. The DOH also said that the number of recoveries further rose to ...

    %d bloggers like this: