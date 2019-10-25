The War of the Wake

Barretto sisters take to social media after ‘catfight’ in front of Duterte at father’s wake

The feud of the Barretto sisters continues. They seem to be enjoying all the attention because they can iron things out in private but they choose to air their linen in public.

The sisters fighting right in the wake of their own father is exactly the type of fodder readers of gossip columns feast on.

Gretchen and Marjorie Barretto allegedly engaged in a hair pulling accident. It so happened that Pres. Duterte was there and he tried to act as referee between them. One report said “Natadyakan tuloy siya ng isa sa magkapatid.” Another report said it’s not Marjorie who had an altercation with Gretchen but a niece of theirs named Nicole, the daughter of a brother who had an affair with Atong Ang, who also had a relationship with Claudine once.

But Gretchen herself is quoted as saying that everything was well at the start, she even hugged her mom with whom she has had a strained relationship for years now. She said things went downhills when Marjorie had a nervous breakdown because Duterte asked them to shake hands for the sake of their dad. It is said Marjorie resisted as she’s not even happy Gretchen was there to finally reunite with their family.

In the ensuing melee, it’s said Nicole was hit by a flying kick. It’s said Duterte was miffed when Julia Barretto asked why he is there, when their family doesn’t even like him. So Duterte left on board his motorcycle and that’s when he allegedly figured in an accident.

Meantime, Claudine was rebuffed by Marjorie and they also had an altercation. She is shown ending up in a hospital because of the bruises on her arms and she also has to be calmed down after the harrowing encounter with her sister. Later on, she posted a cryptic message in her social media account asking: “Are you proud of who you have become? I hope not!”

Marjorie then posted an incriminating message, saying: “There are very disturbing news going around right now. All these years, I have kept my peace and I always chose to ignore all the LIES that my sisters spread about me and my children. But nothing can get lower than this.

“Giving false statements to the press, and twisting stories about what really happened in my Father’s wake is by far the most epic one. They have tried so hard over the years to destroy my name, I have nothing to lose anymore at this point.

“I love my family very much, they are my core. I am all for reconciliation. We were hoping for that all those 16 days that my Father was fighting for his life in the hospital.

“It would have been nice if she made her peace in the quiet of my Fathers room. With no cameras.

“Don’t be fooled by the statements of my sisters, they are leaving out a very important detail of what really caused pain and tension in the wake.

“May I request everyone to allow our family to grieve, it’s our last day with our Father today. Please hold your judgement and opinions until he is laid to rest, then WE WILL FOR THE FIRST TIME SPEAK THE WHOLE TRUTH AND NOTHING BUT THE TRUTH.\“I would like to ask for prayers too. Because when I speak the truth, my life and my children’s life will be put in danger.

“My sister’s boyfriend is powerful in a very bad way (and I don’t mean Tony Boy) And in speaking the truth I won’t be able to leave his name out.

“And to our dear President Duterte, thank you for being there for the family and sharing in our grief. My apologies that your name was dragged into this. You were so kind to me. I will always be grateful.”

Of course, as expected, Gretchen replied to this, even alluding to the ex-Caloocan Mayor Echiverri who has long been rumored to be the dad of Marjorie’s youngest child, even adding that their youngest sister, Claudine, is filing a case against Marjorie’s alleged lover for molestation.

Gretchen writes:

“Quoting Marjorie Baldivia este Echiverri: ‘WE WILL FOR THE FIRST TIME SPEAK THE TRUTH & NOTHING BUT THE TRUTH.’ It’s a BITTERSWEET FEELING THAT YOU, truly for the first time, will speak the Truth, IN OTHER WORDS , I AM GRATEFUL, for WE WILL ALL WAIT FOR THAT TIME.

“Heres a video that was forwarded to me by @marisol0125 MY TRUTH . This video IS NOT FAKE NEWS AS BEING CLAIMED by Marjorie Baldivia Echiverri. FYI, MY MOM SPOKE TO ME & ASSURED EVERYONE THAT SHE WILL TELL ALL REGARDING OUR FAMILY FEUD & THE DAY OF MY DAD’S BIRTHDAY & WHO CAUSED MY FATHER’S ATTACK.

“YOUR THREAT TO SUE ME FOR LIBEL? I PLEAD NO, I’M SCARED…. AND AS TO MY BOYFRIEND WHO IS POWERFUL IN A BAD WAY (like you say) YES, HE IS POWERFUL (but in a good way, not bad as you claimed.) Your boyfriend is also POWERFUL & certainly IN A VERY BAD WAY, I was told. Countless corruption cases, I was told. NOT TO MENTION, NUMEROUS MOLESTATION CASES, AM I CORRECT? I WAS INFORMED THAT @claubarretto WILL FILE A MOLESTATION CASE AGAINST YOUR POWERFUL BOYFRIEND. THE ONLY REQUEST OF @claubarretto IS FOR HIM TO NOT BE IN THE WAKE DUE TO TRAUMA.”

It’s said that Gretchen, Claudine and their own mom, Mrs. Inday Barretto, are now joining forces against Marjorie, who are supported by their other siblings, Guia and Mito.

It will be recalled Gretchen and Marjorie’s rift worsened when Gretchen chose to side with Bea Alonzo at the height of the rumors saying her niece Julia canoodled with Gerald Anderson at the time that he’s still on with Bea. And so now, claws and knives are fully drawn and, the worse part of it, their respective lovers are now being dragged into their fight. Let’s see if cooler heads could still prevail before it gets even worse and worst.

Meantime, the niece, Julia Barretto, would not be outdone and also posted her own personal message on social media: “Today we said our last goodbye to our dearest Pikey (her term of endearment for her late grandpa). We finally put him to rest. (Her grandpa was cremated.)

“Pikey, I’m sorry for how a solemn occasion and celebration of your life turned into a circus. That instead of your legacy being remembered and given attention, it created noise and more damage. This is not how it was supposed to be. I’m sorry that you watched all of this happen.

“My dearest 9/29, the past months have been difficult, but seeing you suffer and then watching you leave us was the toughest part. On top of that, on top of my pain and broken heart I am being attacked. Pikey, despite all these false accusations targetted at me, despite all the lies being spread about my family and me, I will remain still and keep my peace. I will exclude myself from a battle that is not mine, but I will still stand by my mom and will be there for her no matter what happens.

“I will focus on sharing your legacy and the beautiful stories about how great a person you were. Since your passing, I’ve been busy with work and I will focus on that because I know that that was your doing, together with the Lord God. The rest of my family and I will be continued to be attacked and painted as bad people, but you and God know we were there during the good and most difficult times leading up to your passing. Your legacy will live on. I will keep my peace, focus on you, my faith, and the work that I have been receiving.

“Please 9/29, please Rest In Peace. And to everyone, I humbly ask that you please stop attacking me and my family at this most difficult time. We are all in pain and we are all still grieving our loss. Love and light to all. 9/29… signing off.”

Meantime, holier than thou people are having a high time making their own comments maligning the Barrettos for acting like “palengkeras” in the continuing shame and scandal in their family. Akala mo, ang lilinis nila! How hypocritical, when they’re actually the reason why publications actually favor negative stories about celebrities. They just enjoy reading dirt: about actresses who get pregnant out of wedlock, about celebrity marriages ending in separation, and about celebrity family members warring with each other, like the Barrettos.

This is because reading about celebs who err remind us that they are all mere mortals like us who have feet of clay. Also, it’s a way of escaping from their own humdrum lives that are boring and unexciting, so they all secretly wish the Barrettos to make “away pa more.”

Seriously, though, we wish that Gretchen and Marjorie would be able to iron out all their differences before it gets even more out of hand and embarrass them all the more. (M. Bautista, Malaya)

