Tony Award winning Actress and singer Lea Salonga is postponing her spring 2020 North American tour

Amid Concerns surrounding the global Coronavirus pandemic Lea announces new dates for her upcoming tour including Vancouver. Lea’s performance at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre originally scheduled for April 13 has been rescheduled to October 14, 2020. Ticketholders should keep their original tickets to use at the rescheduled date.

“While I’m incredibly disappointed to postpone my Spring North American tour, we have the safety and well-being of loyal fans and concert-going audiences in mind, at a time when our health services are strained and large gatherings risk accelerating the spread of Coronavirus. Please be safe and stay healthy. Wash your hands, practice social distancing and check in with friends and loved ones who may need some extra support in the weeks ahead. I look forward to seeing you all this fall!”

About Lea Salonga:

Most recently, Lea received critical acclaim for her portrayal of Mrs. Lovett in Sweeney Todd with stints in Manila and Singapore. Her 2019 The Human Heart Tour saw record-breaking audiences around the world including North American, Australia and the UK. She is best known for her Tony Award winning role in Miss Saigon. In addition to the Tony, she has won the Olivier, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle and Theatre World Awards, in the field of musical theatre. She was also the first Asian to play Eponine in the musical Les Misérables on Broadway and returned to the beloved show as Fantine in the 2006 revival. Many fans of all ages recognize Lea as the singing voice of Princess Jasmine from Aladdin and Fa Mulan for Mulan and Mulan II. For her portrayal of the beloved princesses, the Walt Disney Company bestowed her with the honor of “Disney Legend”. Currently, Lea serves as a judge on the Philippines hit version of “The Voice” including the ratings juggernaut “The Voice Kids”.

