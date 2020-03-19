Tony Award winning Actress and singer Lea Salonga is postponing her spring 2020 North American tour

  • joelcastro.com
  • March 19, 2020
  • Entertainment
  • Page Views 177

    • Amid Concerns surrounding the global Coronavirus pandemic Lea announces new dates for her upcoming tour including Vancouver. Lea’s performance at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre originally scheduled for April 13 has been rescheduled to October 14, 2020. Ticketholders should keep their original tickets to use at the rescheduled date.

    “While I’m incredibly disappointed to postpone my Spring North American tour, we have the safety and well-being of loyal fans and concert-going audiences in mind, at a time when our health services are strained and large gatherings risk accelerating the spread of Coronavirus. Please be safe and stay healthy. Wash your hands, practice social distancing and check in with friends and loved ones who may need some extra support in the weeks ahead. I look forward to seeing you all this fall!”

    About Lea Salonga:

    Most recently, Lea received critical acclaim for her portrayal of Mrs. Lovett in Sweeney Todd with stints in Manila and Singapore. Her 2019 The Human Heart Tour saw record-breaking audiences around the world including North American, Australia and the UK. She is best known for her Tony Award winning role in Miss Saigon. In addition to the Tony, she has won the Olivier, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle and Theatre World Awards, in the field of musical theatre. She was also the first Asian to play Eponine in the musical Les Misérables on Broadway and returned to the beloved show as Fantine in the 2006 revival. Many fans of all ages recognize Lea as the singing voice of Princess Jasmine from Aladdin and Fa Mulan for Mulan and Mulan II. For her portrayal of the beloved princesses, the Walt Disney Company bestowed her with the honor of “Disney Legend”. Currently, Lea serves as a judge on the Philippines hit version of “The Voice” including the ratings juggernaut “The Voice Kids”.

    For press inquiries, please contact:
    Michael Gagliardo | Michael.Gagliardo@42west.net

    Share

    Previous Story

    STATEMENT ON ABS-CBN’S SPECIAL PRIMETIME PROGRAMMING

    Next Story

    Pacquiao confident he can fight in July

    New Posts Recently publish post More

    • 19 March 2020
      5 days ago No comment

      Pacquiao confident he can fight in July

      Reigning World Boxing Association (WBA) Super welterweight champion Manny Pacquiao said he is confident he could fight in July when the Covid pandemic shall have waned. Pacquiao wants to fight either welterweight Mikey Garcia (40-1-0 win-loss-draw record with 30 knockouts) or International Boxing Federation (IBF) and World Boxing Council ...

    • 19 March 2020
      5 days ago No comment

      Tony Award winning Actress and singer Lea Salonga is postponing her spring 2020 North American tour

      Amid Concerns surrounding the global Coronavirus pandemic Lea announces new dates for her upcoming tour including Vancouver. Lea’s performance at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre originally scheduled for April 13 has been rescheduled to October 14, 2020. Ticketholders should keep their original tickets to use at the rescheduled date. “While ...

    • 19 March 2020
      5 days ago No comment

      STATEMENT ON ABS-CBN’S SPECIAL PRIMETIME PROGRAMMING

      As announced earlier, ABS-CBN has stopped tapings of all teleseryes in compliance with the guidelines set by the government concerning the COVID-19 outbreak and for the safety of everyone involved. Cardo Dalisay and your other favorite teleserye characters will have to take a temporary break on ABS-CBN’s primetime block. ...

    • 19 March 2020
      5 days ago No comment

      Bela Padilla prepares to send food to street vendors after raising P3.3M

      Bela Padilla said that the first three batches of food care packages she is sending to street vendors who are struggling to feed their families because of the imposed lockdown due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) are set to be released this Wednesday. The actress shared that she has raised ...

    • 19 March 2020
      5 days ago No comment

      Bela Padilla raises P1M for street vendors affected by lockdown

      Bela Padilla’s appeal in aid of Filipino street vendors, who the actress says will be among the hardest-hit financially by the imposed lockdown due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, has passed the P1-million mark, just two days after it was launched. On her Twitter this Tuesday, Padilla thanked all ...

    %d bloggers like this: