VANJOSS OF TEAM SARAH WINS 4TH SEASON OF “THE VOICE KIDS”

Twelve-year-old Vanjoss Bayaban of coach Sarah Geronimo’s team dominated the vocal showdown in the latest season of “The Voice Kids” to become its grand champion on Sunday night (November 3) at Resorts World Manila.

Vanjoss, a native of Pangasinan, soared past his opponents with the highest combined percentage of text and online votes, 62.11%, beating coach Bamboo’s bet Carmelle Collado (24.74%) and coach Lea Salonga’s representative Cyd Pangca (13.15%).

In the two-day finals, Vanjoss wooed viewers by performing “Habang May Buhay” with coach Sarah, “Titanium” in the upbeat showstoppers round, and a towering version of “You Raise Me Up” for his power ballad.

As the newest and fourth “The Voice Kids” grand champion,” Vanjoss won P2 million cash, a recording and management contract with MCA Music, and a house and lot from Camella worth P2 million.

Sunday’s finale also offered viewers an early holiday present as it brought together notable “The Voice of the Philippines, “The Voice Teens,” and “The Voice Kids” alumni such as Moira Dela Torre, Kyle Echarri, Elha Nympha, Jason Dy, Thor Dulay, Lala Vinzon, Jeremy Glinoga, and Morissette for a special performance of Christmas songs.

Netizens also showed their love for the grand finalists and awaited the announcement of the winner as the official hashtags #TVK4FinalShowdown and #TVK4GrandChampion became trending topics on Twitter worldwide.

For updates, follow @abscbnpr on Twitter and Instagram, like facebook.com/abscbnpr, and visit abscbnpr.com.

Like this: Like Loading...