VANJOSS OF TEAM SARAH WINS 4TH SEASON OF “THE VOICE KIDS”

  • joelcastro.com
  • November 7, 2019
  • Entertainment
  • Page Views 34

    • Twelve-year-old Vanjoss Bayaban of coach Sarah Geronimo’s team dominated the vocal showdown in the latest season of “The Voice Kids” to become its grand champion on Sunday night (November 3) at Resorts World Manila.

    Vanjoss, a native of Pangasinan, soared past his opponents with the highest combined percentage of text and online votes, 62.11%, beating coach Bamboo’s bet Carmelle Collado (24.74%) and coach Lea Salonga’s representative Cyd Pangca (13.15%).

    In the two-day finals, Vanjoss wooed viewers by performing “Habang May Buhay” with coach Sarah, “Titanium” in the upbeat showstoppers round, and a towering version of “You Raise Me Up” for his power ballad.

    As the newest and fourth “The Voice Kids” grand champion,” Vanjoss won P2 million cash, a recording and management contract with MCA Music, and a house and lot from Camella worth P2 million.

    Sunday’s finale also offered viewers an early holiday present as it brought together notable “The Voice of the Philippines, “The Voice Teens,” and “The Voice Kids” alumni such as Moira Dela Torre, Kyle Echarri, Elha Nympha, Jason Dy, Thor Dulay, Lala Vinzon, Jeremy Glinoga, and Morissette for a special performance of Christmas songs.

    Netizens also showed their love for the grand finalists and awaited the announcement of the winner as the official hashtags #TVK4FinalShowdown and #TVK4GrandChampion became trending topics on Twitter worldwide.

    For updates, follow @abscbnpr on Twitter and Instagram, like facebook.com/abscbnpr, and visit abscbnpr.com.

    Share

    Previous Story

    Mable Elmore 10th Year Anniversary celebration

    Next Story

    Margielyn Didal tops 2 skateboarding events in California

    New Posts Recently publish post More

    • 07 November 2019
      4 hours ago No comment

      Why James and Nancy’s ‘Soulmate Project’ won’t be your typical teleserye

      TOKYO — From independent films, mainstream blockbusters, to Primetime Bida offerings, in-demand director Antoinette Jadaone has done it all. Well, mostly. “Soulmate Project,” the recently announced TV series starring Kapamilya star James Reid and K-pop idol Nancy of MOMOLAND, is lined up as Jadaone’s next big undertaking, and already ...

    • 07 November 2019
      4 hours ago No comment

      Charlene Gonzalez-Muhlach hospitalized during twins Andres and Tash’s 18th birthday

      Despite the circumstances, actress and former beauty queen Charlene Gonzalez-Muhlach chooses to see the silver lining. She expressed gratitude for her family who kept her company during her hospitalization, particularly her twins Atasha and Andres who were celebrating their 18th birthday. The former Bb. Pilipinas-Universe went to St. Luke’s ...

    • 07 November 2019
      4 hours ago No comment

      Margielyn Didal tops 2 skateboarding events in California

      Margielyn Didal bolstered her Southeast Asian Games and Olympic preparations by bagging two gold medals in separate skateboarding events recently in California. Didal topped the Exposure All Women’s Skateboarding Championships at Huntington Beach and the Ladies Day at The Berrics in Los Angeles. The 20-year-old Cebuana native won the ...

    • 07 November 2019
      5 hours ago No comment

      VANJOSS OF TEAM SARAH WINS 4TH SEASON OF “THE VOICE KIDS”

      Twelve-year-old Vanjoss Bayaban of coach Sarah Geronimo’s team dominated the vocal showdown in the latest season of “The Voice Kids” to become its grand champion on Sunday night (November 3) at Resorts World Manila. Vanjoss, a native of Pangasinan, soared past his opponents with the highest combined percentage of ...

    • 04 November 2019
      3 days ago No comment

      Mable Elmore 10th Year Anniversary celebration

      Congratulations to MLA Mable Elmore on her 10th Year Anniversary of being MLA On her speech Mable said “It’s ten years, yeah, let’s keep going. It is very humbling to be here and I’m so happy and wanted to thank all of you from the bottom of my heart ...

    %d bloggers like this: