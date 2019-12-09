Vhong Navarro gets married to long-time partner Tanya Bautista

    • Actor-host Vhong Navarro and writer Tanya Bautista finally tied the knot on Thursday, after over a decade of being together.

    The long-time couple exchanged vows in Kyoto, Japan, surrounded by family, friends, and colleagues in showbiz.

    Among those in attendance were Navarro’s “It’s Showtime” co-hosts, as well as his past and present co-stars in his film and TV projects.

    On Instagram, Kim Atienza shared a video from the ceremony, as well as a group shot of the noontime program mainstays with the newlyweds.

    Navarro and Bautista have managed to keep their relationship private, despite the TV star’s high-profile job and the latter being a resident writer of ABS-CBN.

    The exception was in 2014, when Navarro figured in a controversy that led to court battles with businessman Cedric Lee and model Deniece Cornejo.

    At the time, Bautista became a visible figure who, despite not granting interviews, provided a strong support system for the then-embattled actor.

    “Napakasuwerte ko na si Tanya ‘yung girlfriend ko,” Navarro said in a 2017 interview on “Magandang Buhay.” “Ilang bagyo na ang dumating, pero pinapatibay kami ng panahon. Sa lahat ng pinagdaanan ko sa buhay, hindi ako iniwan niyan.”

