Vice Ganda comments on rivalry between It’s Showtime and Eat Bulaga!

Vice Ganda clarified that he and the other hosts of ABS-CBN noontime show It’s Showtime have no rivalry with the hosts of Eat Bulaga!, GMA-7’s noontime show.

The Kapamilya comedian-host made this remark while commenting about the way 2019 Metro Manila Film Fest (MMFF) entries are being pitted against each other.

In a separate interview, Iza Calzado, who stars in the MMFF 2019 entry Culion, said that the film fest should be a time to celebrate Filipino movies. She believes Pinoy films should not be pitted against each other during the annual film fest.

Vice agreed with Iza’s statement.

“Totoo naman, I feel the same thing, di ba, kasi totoo namang magkakatapat yung pelikula namin, pero hindi naman kami magkaka-away,” explained Vice during the December 9 presscon of their MMFF entry The Mall the Merrier.

The It’s Showtime host pointed out that there are those who cause unnecessary friction among the competing entries.

“Sa pamamaraan din kasi ng pagpo-promote,” said Vice.

“At sa pamamaraan ng pagbibigay ng suporta ng ibang tao.

“Parang sila yung gumagawa ng sigalot.”

At the presscon, Vice mentioned his past misunderstanding with friend Coco Martin, who is now part of the MMFF 2019 entry 3Pol Trobol: Huli Ka Balbon.

Vice said that while he and Coco have had MMFF entries in the past, he claimed that they didn’t allow their projects to affect their friendship.

“Hindi naman kami nagpapa-interview, yung pelikula namin magkakatapat pero hindi kami magkaka-away.”

Vice added that this rivalry does not only affect those starring in movies, but even those doing TV shows, such as in the case of It’s Showtime and Eat Bulaga!

The Kapamilya host explained, “Kahit hindi naman sa pelikula, kahit naman sa mga programa, kunyari, Eat Bulaga!

“Hindi naman namin kaaway ang Eat Bulaga!, ang Eat Bulaga! hindi naman kami kaaway, hindi kami magkaka-away, pero yung mga tao feeling nila magkaka-away at magkakagalit kami.

“Dapat talaga nagse-celebrate, especially ‘pag Pasko.

“We just have to celebrate.

“Set aside kung ano ang hindi maganda, we just have to celebrate ‘pag Pasko talaga.”

VICE FEELS PRESSURED DOING MMFF ENTRY

The ABS-CBN comedian admitted that he feels pressured about this MMFF 2019 entry, which also stars Anne Curtis.

Vice said, “Malaking pressure kasi meron kaming obligasyon sa tao na makapagbigay ng magandang material.

“Yung obligasyon namin sa tao na panindigan ang intensyon namin na makapagpasaya ng napakaraming Pilipino.”

He added, “Seriously, para sa akin hindi pera-pera ito.

“Akala siguro ng tao talagang sobrang ang lala ng laki ng perang inuuwi ko rito.

“Malaki pero hindi katulad ng inaakala niyo.

“Hindi po ako yung producer na makapag-produce lang, ‘tapos pera-pera.

“Pinaghihirapan po namin ito, marami kami.

“Pinaghirapan namin kasi gusto naming maibigay ang obligasyon dahil deserve ng mga tao makapanood ng proyektong pinaghirapan.” (B. V. Franco, pep)

