Vico Sotto, Gretchen Ho on social media stir watching SEA Games

  • joelcastro.com
  • December 9, 2019
  • Entertainment
  • Page Views 39

    • Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto’s love life has remained of interest even after saying he has no time for romance given the demands of running a city.

    Pictures of Sotto and TV host Gretchen Ho seated together while watching the  women’s volleyball game last night, Dec. 3 have been making the rounds on social media. While they cheered on the Philippine team against Vietnam at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig, they were cheered online by their own fans.
    UAAP fan account @UAAPconfessions shared a picture of them watching the game intently and said, “‘Okay, hear me out. Gretchen Ho and Vico Sotto. That’s it. That’s my point.’”

    It was not long before nicknames were made for the two, such as “VitChen” or “ViChen”. On Facebook, one Quin A. Cruz posted a snap of them and said, “Bakit parang may kilig ako kay Gretchen Ho at Vico Sotto? #VitChen” (Why is it that I feel giddy for Gretchen Ho and Vico Sotto? #VitChen)

    Another “ship” name: “SoHo”, was suggested by Twitter user @_meowna, who recommended that their child be named “Jessica”, after the GMA Network broadcast journalist.

    A UAAP and NCCA fan account, @UAAP_NCAA_Memes, even called Ho “mayora.”
    “We are not going to sit here and ignore these images. Paki explain (please explain) mayora @gretchenho,” it quipped.

    The two apparently distracted some who were watching the game, such as Twitter user @TheHungryRND who posted a video of them chatting. She said she could not focus on the match out of “kilig” for them.

    Besides Ho, Sotto watched the game with Ormoc City mayor Richard Gomez and Pasig City councilor Yoyong Martires, both of whom were national athletes.
    Both Sotto and Ho have yet to comment on people shipping them. The Pasig City mayor has previously shunned news about his love life, stating last August, “It is definitely not newsworthy.” (N. V Guno/JB, Inq)

    Share

    Previous Story

    ‘Masaya ako for him’: Bianca Lapus on wedding of ex-husband Vhong

    Next Story

    ‘Unbreakable’ hits P56.9M in box office!

    New Posts Recently publish post More

    • 09 December 2019
      4 hours ago No comment

      Boy Abunda’s mother passes away at 90

      The Abunda family is mourning the passing of their matriarch, Licerna Abunda. Licerna ‘Lesing’ Romerica Abunda, the mother of veteran television host and talent manager Boy Abunda, has passed away at the age of 90. Earlier today, December 2, her daughter, Eastern Samar congresswoman Maria Fe Abunda, shared that ...

    • 09 December 2019
      4 hours ago No comment

      A thousand memes, Baby Yoda breaks internet

      Baby Yoda may stand only a few inches tall, communicating with high-pitched squeaks and mischievous gestures, but the adorable green creature has loomed large online, causing a global social media meltdown. The cute, wide-eyed tyke, unveiled three weeks ago in the premiere of Disney’s live-action Star Wars series “The ...

    • 09 December 2019
      5 hours ago No comment

      ‘Dead Kids’ will keep you hooked until the very end- Netflix

      Mikhail Red’s “Birdshot” (2016) was the first Filipino film to stream on the Netflix platform. There had since been several other Filipino films to reach worldwide viewership this way. This year, Red goes one step further with his latest film “Dead Kids,” which gains the distinction as the first ...

    • 09 December 2019
      5 hours ago No comment

      ‘Unbreakable’ hits P56.9M in box office!

      Cheers to Team “Unbreakable” for reaching another major milestone! Unbreakable explores a different kind of romance. THE STORY of “unbreakable” friendships is the crux of Unbreakable, the newest film from ABS-CBN Star Cinema which screens nationwide starting Nov. 27 and stars Bea Alonzo and Angelica Panganiban. “Primarily this is a friendship ...

    • 09 December 2019
      5 hours ago No comment

      Vico Sotto, Gretchen Ho on social media stir watching SEA Games

      Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto’s love life has remained of interest even after saying he has no time for romance given the demands of running a city. Pictures of Sotto and TV host Gretchen Ho seated together while watching the  women’s volleyball game last night, Dec. 3 have been making ...

    %d bloggers like this: