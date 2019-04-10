Vilma Santos’ mother dies at 93

Mrs. Milagros Santos, the mother of veteran actress Vilma Santos, has passed away. According to a report published on the ABS-CBN entertainment website PUSH, Mrs. Santos died at hospital in Batangas. She was 93. Both the actress-politician and her son, TV host Luis Manzano, took to social media to mourn the death of their family matriarch Milagros Santos, who passed away on Monday, April 1.“MARAMING SALAMAT PO SA INYONG LAHAT. WE LOVE YOU MAMA [sic],” wrote the 65-year-old star on Instagram, along with a throwback group photo joined by herself, her mother, and four siblings. Vilma’s son, TV host Luis Manzano, also mourned the death of his ‘Lola Ganda’ in a post on his official Facebook page on Tuesday midnight, April 2.Itwas in 2011 when the Star For All Seasons first revealed her mother’s ordeal with Alzheimer’sDisease. However, the family has yet to release information regarding the official cause of her death as of this writing. According to website PEP, the public viewing for the wake will be held on Wednesday, April 3, at the Loyola Memorial Chapels in Sucat, Paranaque City. (pep/abs-cbn)

