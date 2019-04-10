Vilma Santos’ mother dies at 93

  • joelcastro.com
  • April 10, 2019
  • Entertainment
  • Page Views 106

    • Mrs. Milagros Santos, the mother of veteran actress Vilma Santos, has passed away. According to a report published on the ABS-CBN entertainment website PUSH, Mrs. Santos died at hospital in Batangas. She was 93. Both the actress-politician and her son, TV host Luis Manzano, took to social media to mourn the death of their family matriarch Milagros Santos, who passed away on Monday, April 1.“MARAMING SALAMAT PO SA INYONG LAHAT. WE LOVE YOU MAMA [sic],” wrote the 65-year-old star on Instagram, along with a throwback group photo joined by herself, her mother, and four siblings. Vilma’s son, TV host Luis Manzano, also mourned the death of his ‘Lola Ganda’ in a post on his official Facebook page on Tuesday midnight, April 2.Itwas in 2011 when the Star For All Seasons first revealed her mother’s ordeal with Alzheimer’sDisease. However, the family has yet to release information regarding the official cause of her death as of this writing. According to website PEP, the public viewing for the wake will be held on Wednesday, April 3, at the Loyola Memorial Chapels in Sucat, Paranaque City. (pep/abs-cbn)

    Share

    Previous Story

    7 facts about Ion Perez,the‘special’man in ViceGanda’s life

    Next Story

    Laugh and enjoy the movie “FAMILIA BLONDINA”

    New Posts Recently publish post More

    • 11 April 2019
      8 hours ago No comment

      Garcia to prove worth against Manny

      If former WBC welterweight and WBA/WBC super lightweight champion Danny Garcia hopes to hit the jackpot with a fight against WBA welterweight titlist Sen. Manny Pacquiao, he has to win convincingly over US-born Mexican Adrian Granados at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson City on April 20. Las ...

    • 11 April 2019
      8 hours ago No comment

      Community pays last respects to Jay Razon

      Members of the community turned out in strength to honour departed friend Jay Razon. On Wednesday (April 10), the St. Matthew’s Parish in Surrey was filled with family, friends, professional colleagues, and acquaintances of Razon, who came to remember him and celebrate his life. Razon died in a boating accident last March 28. A mass will be ...

    • 11 April 2019
      8 hours ago No comment

      SCHEER LOOKS FORWARD TO COURT AFTER TRUDEAU THREATENS LAWSUIT

      Ottawa, ON – The Honourable Andrew Scheer, the Leader of Canada’s Conservatives and the Leader of the Official Opposition, said he would welcome court proceedings on the SNC-Lavalin corruption scandal after receiving a lawsuit threat from Justin Trudeau. Mr. Scheer received a letter from Justin Trudeau’s lawyer on March 31 ...

    • 11 April 2019
      8 hours ago No comment

      Prime Minister welcomes the Twenty-Sixth Annual Report on the Public Service of Canada

      The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today welcomed the Twenty-Sixth Annual Report on the Public Service of Canada from the Clerk of the Privy Council and Head of the Federal Public Service. The report shares stories of the many public servants whose hard work and dedication make our Public Service ...

    • 11 April 2019
      11 hours ago No comment

      Narcolist battle breaks out in the Philippines

      Who are the politicians behind the illegal drug trade in the Philippines? That depends on which side of the political divide is talking. On the part of the government led by President Rodrigo Duterte, there are politicians, including congressmen, who are involved in drugs. For certain quarters opposed to ...

    %d bloggers like this: