Volition (PG)***

My oh my have times have changed. Thankfully movie theatres are slowly re-opening in metro Vancouver, parts of British Columbia and other areas in Canada. Caution is certainly the order of the day for people wanting to attend a closed in cinema as we’re not out of the woods yet. Far from it sadly. With huge out of control Covid cases surging across the United States and near us in too close for comfort Washington State for the time being it is much safer to watch movies in the comfort and safety of your own home. Still a backlog of movies exist for home viewing. Luckily a fresh film very much worth ordering for home viewing from your local internet provider or cable company is level Films’ Volition. After winning a slate of awards at film festivals across the world this is a film worthy of your time arriving in Canada thanks to Route 504 PR.

Crackling performances highlight Volition. Make sure you have a clear head as we watch the weird world of James Odin unfold. Now you see him now you don’t perhaps best describe what actor. Adrian Glynn McMorran (The Revenant) must endure as his mind truly gets puts through the wringer. Many people can relate to James’s plight on the surface as he initially has trouble paying the rent. This is simply the start as the man’s life is turned upside down and audiences’ will be too as our man on the move literally is on the move as his actions transcend time.

Yes, we have seen time travel movies before with some featuring big Hollywood stars. It is a credit to both the writing and directing here for being able to pull off this superb fresh and original highly engaging science fiction-based thriller that features a family crime spree with a clairvoyant dude caught up in the middle of a truly tangled web. Through no fault of his own James must survive a crime spree, rescue a mystery girl and stave off various impending death traps. Wow!

Despite needing to maintain your focus your worries are nothing compared to want James encounters in one rather eventful day in his life. Back and forth we go as James goes fast forward and slow backward in an effort to save the day and somehow retain his sanity. Audiences will not be disappointed in going along for the ride.

Dark and psychologically explosive South African born director and co-writer Tony Dean Smith Impresses us with a bold engaging movie, Sharing writing duties with his brother Ryan W this talented duo know how to bring forth interesting characters and thrust them into impossible situations. Sit back and enjoy mob heavies as fellow real life brothers Joe and Frank Cassini see their DNA bloodlines merge and falter with Magda Apanowicz (The Butterfly Effect) suitably scared silly as a damsel In Distress.

Shot in Vancouver with local b-grade motel 2400 one of the prime staging grounds for the mayhem that develops consider Volition to be a wild ride of a movie that simply rocks .

