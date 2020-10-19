Who’s afraid of Angel?

‘We’re not surprised some quarters who have intentions of running in the senate are already feeling insecure of Angel because it’s obvious she has many supporters.’

ANGEL Locsin denies all reports that she has accepted offers of the Liberal Party to run as senator in the 2022 elections.

“Hindi po totoo,” she wrote in her account. “Mag-ingat po kayo sa mga maling propaganda at huwag magpaloko. Ipinagtataka ko lang kung sino ang gumagawa nito at bakit may effort na gawin ito?”

We’re not surprised some quarters who have intentions of running in the senate are already feeling insecure of Angel because it’s obvious she has many supporters. In a survey conducted by a British firm as to who are the most admired women in the Philippines this year, it’s Angel who topped the list.

Coming after her are Catriona Gray, Sarah Geronimo, Liza Soberano and VP Leni Robredo.

This is because everyone knows of the help she has extended to needy kababayans when Taal Volcano erupted, and to victims of the pandemic, especially medical frontliners who needed personal protective equipment.

Even if she’s not doing any soap or movie, it’s obvious Angel is still hot copy as most folks continue to follow her moves. Her fans are eagerly waiting for her wedding to fiance Neil Arce. They got engaged in June last year and they announced then it will take place later this year. But plans have changed because of the pandemic.

In an interview, Neil said they’ve postponed it. “Siguro it’s going to be early next year. But everything still depends on the situation with the pandemic.”

He says that instead of a grand wedding, they might opt for an intimate one that will follow all the necessary health protocols, but nothing is sure yet.

Angel says it’s really Neil who’s more hands on with their wedding. “Ako kasi, yes or no, okay o hindi lang sa kanya. Ganun lang ako. Best decision namin to move ang wedding date para safe ang lahat.” (M. Bautista, Malaya)

Like this: Like Loading...