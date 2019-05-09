Winners in 4th ASEAN Filmfest

  • joelcastro.com
  • May 9, 2019
  • Entertainment
  • Page Views 113

    • Signal Rock by Chito Roño won Best Film at the just-concluded fourth ASEAN International Film Festival & Awards held in Malaysia. Others winners were the late Kristoffer King (for Kristo) and Barbara Miguel, Best Supporting Actress for 1-2-3 Wan Tu Tri (Gasping for Air).
    Written by Rody Vera and shot in Biri, Northern Samar, Signal Rock is the story of Intoy (Christian Bables) who climbs the rocks to get a good signal on his outdated phone to contact his sister Vicky (Judy Ann Santos) who lives abroad.
    Kristoffer plays Boy Saging in Kristo (directed by HF Yambao) who suddenly faces all sorts of personal struggles amidst a family milestone.
    Barbara plays Lulu in Gasping for Air (directed by Carlo Obispo) who busies herself by joining amateur singing contests hoping to become a star. (C. de Guzman-Caparas, PS)

    Share

    Previous Story

    Philippines stands firm on May 15 deadline for Canada garbage

    Next Story

    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcome baby boy

    New Posts Recently publish post More

    • 09 May 2019
      1 day ago No comment

      Hidilyn Diaz, Gretchen Ho tagged in Palace ‘matrix’, deny knowledge of video sharer

      An Olympian and a television host were among new personalities Malacañang linked Thursday to an alleged conspiracy to discredit President Rodrigo Duterte. Weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz and morning show host Gretchen Ho were linked to webmaster Rodel Jayme, who is accused of spreading the controversial “Ang Totoong Narco-list” videos. Their ...

    • 09 May 2019
      1 day ago No comment

      ‘BuyBust,’ ‘Signal Rock’ to go head-to-head at 2019 Gawad Urian

      Erik Matti’s “BuyBust” and Chito Roño’s “Signal Rock” will go head-to-head at the 2019 Gawad Urian after they received virtually the same number of nominations. “BuyBust,” Matti’s action flick about a team of cops forced to fight for their lives inside a drug den in Manila, got rave reviews ...

    • 09 May 2019
      1 day ago No comment

      Movie Review: Red Joan(PG)

      While the James Bond legacy continues on route to a silver anniversary a veteran 007 cast member proves she still can more than hold her own in Red Joan. Inspiring and extremely effective this Mongrel Media release is now causing quite the stir at the Fifth Avenue Cinemas. Mature ...

    • 09 May 2019
      1 day ago No comment

      Asia’s Songbird Regine Velasquez performs live with OPM legend Ogie Alcasid on May 11 at The Centre

      Vancouver, BC Release Date: For Immediate Release Asia’s Songbird Regine Velasquez and prolific singer-songwriter Ogie Alcasid are celebrating their 9 years of marital bliss this year. They are blessed with an 8-year old son, Nathaniel or Nate. Considered to be two of the most successful showbiz couples in the ...

    • 09 May 2019
      1 day ago No comment

      Manzano urges Filipino voters amid Comelec cancellation of his candidacy

      Petition vs actor a ‘political concoction,’ claims party Actor Eduardo “Edu” Manzano, who is vying for San Juan City’s lone congressional seat, said on Tuesday he would appeal the cancellation of his certificate of candidacy (CoC) by the Commission on Elections. Actor-politician Edu Manzano insisted Filipinos can still “vote” ...

    %d bloggers like this: