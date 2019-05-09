Winners in 4th ASEAN Filmfest

Signal Rock by Chito Roño won Best Film at the just-concluded fourth ASEAN International Film Festival & Awards held in Malaysia. Others winners were the late Kristoffer King (for Kristo) and Barbara Miguel, Best Supporting Actress for 1-2-3 Wan Tu Tri (Gasping for Air).

Written by Rody Vera and shot in Biri, Northern Samar, Signal Rock is the story of Intoy (Christian Bables) who climbs the rocks to get a good signal on his outdated phone to contact his sister Vicky (Judy Ann Santos) who lives abroad.

Kristoffer plays Boy Saging in Kristo (directed by HF Yambao) who suddenly faces all sorts of personal struggles amidst a family milestone.

Barbara plays Lulu in Gasping for Air (directed by Carlo Obispo) who busies herself by joining amateur singing contests hoping to become a star. (C. de Guzman-Caparas, PS)

