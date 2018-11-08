Zanjoe Marudo and Maja Salvador Shine in ‘To Love Some Buddy’ movie

  • joelcastro.com
  • November 8, 2018
  • Entertainment
  • Page Views 76

    • As meet-cutes go, ‘To Love Some Buddy’ has one of best and more refreshing ones I’ve seen in a long time. Funnily enough, the meet-cute of Faith (Maja Salvador) and Julius (Zanjoe Marudo) at the very beginning of the film does not bring the two together as a couple but as best friends. I don’t want to spoil the brilliance of this meet-cute but it’s so left-of-center and so modern and surprising that it immediately sets the tone for the rest of the film.

    Jason Paul Laxamana’s ‘To Love Some Buddy’ is just that: refreshing, modern, and surprising. It is excellently structured, detailing wonderfully this accidental friendship and how it turns into something more, which changes the whole dynamic of this seemingly perfect duo.

    The main selling point of the film is the pitch-perfect performances of Salvador and Marudo and the comfort and ease they have with each other. Their chemistry gets us involved as Laxamana carefully details the quality of their friendship and forces that serve to change them when they become a couple.

    What I really love about the contemporary Filipino romantic films — be it a comedy or a drama — is how they are now all about growing up, facing the cold hard truth about ourselves and each other, and that love is not some easy answer to happiness. It is something that needs to be worked on.

    While I find that ‘ To Love Some Buddy’ suffers in juggling its tonal shifts, from campy to serious drama, it works best when it’s subtle. Its best moments are when it doesn’t underline its lessons about growing up and growing up as a couple. When it’s just Marudo and Salvador, it can cross over to camp and outrageous and it works because they make it work. But when other people are brought in — like Faith’s family or their friends — the dynamics change and the punches don’t hit their mark. I’m also uncomfortable with the unnecessary use of narration since the story is so well-structured that we don’t need it to understand what’s going on and sometimes, the dialogue seems a little on-the-nose.

    Nevertheless, ‘To Love Some Buddy’ is a whole lot of fun and is not afraid to enjoy itself in this, what is essentially, a coming-of-age story for this couple who has to learn that friendships, just like love, will change over time and it’s how you navigate through that complicated mess that will determine your fate.
    Laxamana puts his characters through the ringer and I’m happy for it. It’s an important lesson to explore but he’s not afraid to have fun while doing it, and he’s got amazing actors like Salvador and Marudo to bring it home

    Share

    Previous Story

    Homemade bombs thrown at INC Church in the US

    Next Story

    Why Kris Aquino revealed her only ‘good closure’ was with Herbert Bautista

    New Posts Recently publish post More

    • 09 November 2018
      5 hours ago No comment

      Why Kris Aquino revealed her only ‘good closure’ was with Herbert Bautista

      Kris Aquino revealed in a Facebook video that her former flame, Quezon City Mayor Herbert Bautista, was the only one whom she had a “good closure” with in terms of ending a romantic relationship. The “Queen of All Media” shared her revelations in a video titled “Life Update with ...

    • 08 November 2018
      5 hours ago No comment

      Zanjoe Marudo and Maja Salvador Shine in ‘To Love Some Buddy’ movie

      As meet-cutes go, ‘To Love Some Buddy’ has one of best and more refreshing ones I’ve seen in a long time. Funnily enough, the meet-cute of Faith (Maja Salvador) and Julius (Zanjoe Marudo) at the very beginning of the film does not bring the two together as a couple ...

    • 08 November 2018
      16 hours ago No comment

      Homemade bombs thrown at INC Church in the US

      A church in Seattle belonging to the Iglesia Ni Cristo (INC) was the victim of a possible hate crime on October 18, 2018, as homemade Molotov cocktails were thrown at the church, causing a fire during a church service attended by over 250 people. According to a statement by ...

    • 08 November 2018
      16 hours ago No comment

      Parliament approves motion recognizing June as Filipino Heritage Month in Canada

      On October 30, 2018, the House of Commons approved a motion recognizing June as Filipino Heritage Month every year across Canada. The private member’s motion M-155 was filed last year by Salma Zahid, MP for Scarborough Centre in Ontario. Zahid said in a statement on November 5 that the ...

    • 08 November 2018
      16 hours ago No comment

      Philippine Consulate Hosts Kapihan for Fil-Canadian Community

      The Consulate General of the Philippines hosted its third Kapihan sa Konsulado for the Filipino-Canadian Media, to consult with the group on matters that affect the Filipinos in the community. Hosted by Consul General Maria Andrelita S. Austria, Filipino-Canadian media representatives attended the event. Notable publications and television media ...

    %d bloggers like this: