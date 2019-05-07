1-hour max screen time per day for kids under 5

  • joelcastro.com
  • May 7, 2019
  • Feature News
  • Page Views 65

    •  Children aged two to four should not be allowed more than one hour of “sedentary screen time” per day and infants less than one year old should not be exposed to electronic screens at all, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Wednesday.

    The United Nations agency, issuing its first such guidelines, said under-fives should also be physically active and get adequate sleep to help develop good lifelong habits and prevent obesity and other diseases in later life.

    Sedentary screen time would include watching television or videos and playing computer games.

    “Healthy physical activity, sedentary behaviour and sleep habits are established early in life, providing an opportunity to shape habits through childhood, adolescence and into adulthood,” the WHO said in the guidelines to member states.

    Children between one and four years old should spend at least three hours in a variety of physical activities spread throughout the day, it said. Infants under one should interact in floor-based play and avoid all screens, it said.

    Being inactive is a “leading risk factor” for mortality and fuels the global rise in overweight and obesity, the WHO said.

    In a report two years ago, the WHO said the number of obese children and adolescents worldwide had jumped tenfold to 120 million in the past 40 years and that the rise was accelerating in low- and middle-income countries, especially in Asia.

    Excessive weight can lead to diseases including diabetes, hypertension and some forms of cancer, it said.

    KEEP ACTIVE

    Early childhood is a period of rapid physical and cognitive development during which habits are formed and family lifestyle routines are adaptable, it said in the guidelines, drawn from evidence in hundreds of studies, many from Australia, Canada, South Africa and the United States.

    “Sedentary behaviours, whether riding motorised transport rather than walking or cycling, sitting at a desk in school, watching TV or playing inactive screen-based games are increasingly prevalent and associated with poor health outcomes,” the WHO said.

    Chronic insufficient sleep in children has been associated with increased excessive fat accumulation as measured by body mass index (BMI), it said.

    Shorter sleep duration has been associated with more TV viewing and time spent playing computer games, it added.

    “Improving the physical activity, sedentary and sleep time behaviours of young children will contribute to their physical health, reduce the risk of developing obesity in childhood and the associated non-communicable diseases in later life and improve mental health and well-being,” the WHO said. (abs-cbn/Reuters)

    Share

    Previous Story

    Pasay, Quezon City  ‘areas of concern’ in May polls — Metro police chief

    New Posts Recently publish post More

    • 07 May 2019
      12 hours ago No comment

      1-hour max screen time per day for kids under 5

       Children aged two to four should not be allowed more than one hour of “sedentary screen time” per day and infants less than one year old should not be exposed to electronic screens at all, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Wednesday. The United Nations agency, issuing its ...

    • 07 May 2019
      12 hours ago No comment

      Pasay, Quezon City  ‘areas of concern’ in May polls — Metro police chief

      AFTER a string of gun violence directed at politicians in Pasay and Quezon City, the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) marked them as “areas of concern” ahead of the May elections. While he saw no reason to declare “hotspots” in the metropolis, NCRPO Chief Director Guillermo Eleazar said ...

    • 07 May 2019
      12 hours ago No comment

      Sweden eyes to hire Pinoy software engineers, health care workers

      Swedish businessmen have expressed strong interest in hiring Filipino software engineers and health care workers to fill up the current shortage they are experiencing in that coastal Scandinavian nation. This was according to Sweden’s resident Ambassador to Manila Harald Fries who said that Swedish businessmen and entrepreneurs are eyeing ...

    • 07 May 2019
      12 hours ago No comment

      Bishop asks voters to be much wiser

      A Catholic prelate has asked voters to be much wiser in the May 13 midterm polls. Manila Auxiliary Bishop Broderick Pabillo said voters should learn from their mistake in the 2016 polls and not be swayed anymore by survey results. “Many have regretted their votes in the 2016 elections. ...

    • 07 May 2019
      12 hours ago No comment

      Kindness makes all the difference

      In his Easter message for this year, the Archbishop of Manila reflects on concrete acts of love and kindness, and invites us to share the journey with migrants and refugees. Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle is not only the Archbishop of Manila in the Philippines, he is also, among other ...

    %d bloggers like this: