FYM Foundation gives urgently-needed humanitarian aid to storm-hit Bahamas

2019 Oct 10: As part of its ever-expanding global effort to assist in various areas of the world, the Iglesia Ni Cristo (INC), through its humanitarian arm, Felix Y. Manalo Foundation flexed its extensive network of volunteers, logistics, and resources to give crucial aid to those affected by Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas on September 29, 2019.

INC conducted an Aid to Humanity event on the Caribbean island as soon as they were given safe passage to the island.

Dorian, a Category 5 storm, made landfall on September 1 and left death and destruction in its wake, which locals and international aid organizations both described as “similar to a war zone.”

With the wind speed of 295 kilometres per hour, Dorian became one of the most powerful hurricanes ever recorded in the Atlantic Ocean.

About 600 people are still missing. Damage to property is calculated to run in the hundreds of millions in dollars.

“Through the leadership and initiative of INC Executive Minister Eduardo V. Manalo, we were able to provide aid and assistance to the approximately 3,000 people affected by the hurricane,” INC Auditor General Glicerio B. Santos, Jr. said.

Santos added INC distributed more than three thousand ready-to-eat prepared meals, relief goods, and care packages. Food essentials include rice, noodles and various canned products such as sardines, tuna, corned beef, sausage, and pasta.

The Aid To Humanity drive, a project of INC’s FYM Foundation, gave additional financial assistance to several individuals and institutions, including Dr. Conville Samuel Brown, Westminster College, Coastline Community Care Nursing Home, Ranfruly Home for Children, Good Samaritan Home, Home for Homeless, Filipino Community Organization, the Public Hospitals Authority, and the Persis Rogers home for the Aged.

The INC had previously provided crucial assistance to victims of Hurricane Sandy on the US east coast in 2012 by donating $150,000 to the New York City Police Foundation, the FDNY Foundation, the Bellevue Hospital Center, and the Coney Island Hospital.

In 2017, Felix Y. Manalo Foundation set up an extensive Aid To Humanity effort in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey in Texas by providing groceries, cleaning supplies, and toiletries to affected residents.

The INC Auditor General explained, “ we immediately mobilized resources and volunteers as soon as we learned that there was an urgent need to provide aid and assistance to the Bahamas. We needed to alleviate the suffering of the hurricane victims.”

“We aim to help where it is needed, wherever in the world, at the soonest possible time. Aid to Humanity is available to everyone, INC members and non-members alike. It’s INC’s way of addressing the need for emergency assistance in the face of natural disasters and calamities,” Santos, Jr. noted.###

The Aid To Humanity drive, led by the INC’s Felix Y. Manalo Foundation, gave additional financial assistance to several individuals and institutions, including Dr. Conville Samuel Brown, Westminster College, Coastline Community Care Nursing Home, Ranfruly Home for Children, Good Samaritan Home, Home for Homeless, Filipino Community Organization, the Public Hospitals Authority, and the Persis Rogers Home for the Aged.

-Tess de Jesus

Like this: Like Loading...