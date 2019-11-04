Hermano wins PGA Player of the year 2019

  • joelcastro.com
  • November 4, 2019
  • Front Page Headlines
  • Page Views 28

    • After a fantastic 2019 season Ed Hermano lead the way with 4 big tournament wins. A consistent top finisher 2nd & 3rd in 5 tournaments. Showing off an 8 handicap by the end of the season, Ed broke 80 constantly and showed why he was a 2 time Masters champion 2002 & 2010.

    Hermano also took home 9 closest to the pin prizes this year. Also a 4th placer member of the top 10 in low gross, he played a fantastic campaign with consistent form throughout. With a top 3 finish in player of the year in 2009, 2nd placer on 2010 brought him even closer to the top.

    The winner of player of the year played a dominant and consistent campaign in top form.

    Share

    Previous Story

    Vancouver’s original winter market celebrates 10 years this Saturday at Riley Park

    Next Story

    Pilipino Golf Association of BC wrapped up it’s event for 2019

    New Posts Recently publish post More

    • 04 November 2019
      1 hour ago No comment

      Mable Elmore 10th Year Anniversary celebration

      Congratulations to MLA Mable Elmore on her 10th Year Anniversary of being MLA On her speech Mable said “It’s ten years, yeah, let’s keep going. It is very humbling to be here and I’m so happy and wanted to thank all of you from the bottom of my heart ...

    • 04 November 2019
      1 hour ago No comment

      Pilipino Golf Association of BC wrapped up it’s event for 2019

      PGA Awards Night (Photos by Ferdinand Lontok) Pilipino Golf Association of BC wrapped up it’s event for 2019 with presentation of special awards on October 26 . MAJOR TOURNAMENT CHAMPIONS Director’s Cup at Surrey GC – June 8 and 15, 2019 Class A 1. Rey Estanislao- Champion 2. Danny ...

    • 04 November 2019
      2 hours ago No comment

      Hermano wins PGA Player of the year 2019

      After a fantastic 2019 season Ed Hermano lead the way with 4 big tournament wins. A consistent top finisher 2nd & 3rd in 5 tournaments. Showing off an 8 handicap by the end of the season, Ed broke 80 constantly and showed why he was a 2 time Masters ...

    • 31 October 2019
      4 days ago No comment

      Vancouver’s original winter market celebrates 10 years this Saturday at Riley Park

      VANCOUVER, BC – Vancouver Farmers Markets’ (VFM) will proudly mark the tenth anniversary of its highly successful winter market at Riley Park-Nat Bailey Stadium this Saturday, November 2nd as it kicks off its 2019-20 winter season. To celebrate a decade on-site at Riley Park, Vancouver’s original winter farmers market ...

    • 31 October 2019
      4 days ago No comment

      FCCHS Meets with Mayor McCallum

      The Fil-Can Cultural Heritage Society or FCCHS met with Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum for a courtesy call to introduce the newly formed organization. The objective of the FCCHS is to liaise with the City of Surrey for its cultural and civic projects so that it can work hand-in-hand with ...

    %d bloggers like this: