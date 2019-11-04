Hermano wins PGA Player of the year 2019

After a fantastic 2019 season Ed Hermano lead the way with 4 big tournament wins. A consistent top finisher 2nd & 3rd in 5 tournaments. Showing off an 8 handicap by the end of the season, Ed broke 80 constantly and showed why he was a 2 time Masters champion 2002 & 2010.

Hermano also took home 9 closest to the pin prizes this year. Also a 4th placer member of the top 10 in low gross, he played a fantastic campaign with consistent form throughout. With a top 3 finish in player of the year in 2009, 2nd placer on 2010 brought him even closer to the top.

The winner of player of the year played a dominant and consistent campaign in top form.

