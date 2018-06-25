20 NBA Awards: Harden, a cinch for NBA MVP honor

  • joelcastro.com
  • June 25, 2018
  • Front Page Headlines
  • Page Views 52

    • On June 25, the NBA will honor Season 2017-2018’s top individual performers in its Awards Night at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.

    With barely over a week away from the much-awaited ceremony, only James Harden of the Houston Rockets, Western Conference’s losing finalists, looks a cinch to clinch the much-coveted Most Valuable Player honor in the eyes of the CBS Sports Awards experts, who are unanimous in their pick.

    Making up the Awards experts panel are sports journalists James Herbert, Brad Botkin, Reid Forgrave, Colin Ward-Henninger, Jack Maloney and Chris Barnewal.

    Other top contenders for the highest individual honor are Russell Westbrook, of the Oklahoma City Thunder, controversial winner of last year’s derby who failed to lead his team past the first round of the playoffs, Cleveland Cavaliers’ forward LeBron James, Milwaukee Bucks’ forward Giannis Antetokounmpo and Warriors teammates Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry of back-to-back NBA champion Golden State Warriors.
    Contenders were named as a result of fan votes that gave players five vote for first place, three for second one for third.

    The names of Durant, this and last season’s back-to-back Finals MVP, and Curry were not included in the original list of nominees and were added only after the Warriors beat then Rockets in seven games to arrange the stage for a showdown with the Cavs for the title.

    Both are considered long shots though to win the top award, which put premium more on individual performance of the contenders their value to their teams.

    Awards experts are one in selecting Harden for MVP, but not everyone sees eye-to-eye when it comes to Rookie of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year or who should be Coach of the Year.

    Five of the CBS experts choose Ben Simmons for the ROY award with one voting for Donovan Mitchell. The DPOY went to Rudy Gobert, who garnered four votes as against Joel Embiid’s two.
    If the experts’ choice comes true to form, Boston’s Brad Stevens should win the Coach off the Year honor at the expense Toronto’s Dwayne Casey same with Daryl Morey who looks to have the edge over Danny Ainge for the Executive of the Year race.

    Like in the MVP derby, the CBS panel seems to favor Victor Oladipo as the Most Improved Player. Ditto for Lou Williams as the Sixth Man of the Year.

    Besides the league’s top awards, including the MVP, ROY and DPOY, also to be announced are the composition of the All-NBA teams as well as several honors dunk of the Year and Performance of the Year.

    Harden emerges as the runaway winner of the MVP, panel member Botkin reason out, for being the best player on the best team all season. He led the league in scoring at over 30 a game and was fourth in assists.

    “And, most importantly, he’s been the runner-up two of the last three years. It’s his turn. You can argue about whether that should (be used) as factor into the award, but the reality is that it does. Harden will win MVP, and it won’t be close.,” Botkin explained.

    By EDDIE G. ALINEA

    Share

    Previous Story

    Reports: LeBron prefers staying with Cleveland

    New Posts Recently publish post More

    • 25 June 2018
      7 hours ago No comment

      20 NBA Awards: Harden, a cinch for NBA MVP honor

      On June 25, the NBA will honor Season 2017-2018’s top individual performers in its Awards Night at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. With barely over a week away from the much-awaited ceremony, only James Harden of the Houston Rockets, Western Conference’s losing finalists, looks a cinch to ...

    • 25 June 2018
      9 hours ago No comment

      Reports: LeBron prefers staying with Cleveland

      Teams like the Los Angeles Lakers, Houston Rockets and Philadelphia 76ers, who’re all targeting LeBron James in the hope of strengthening their respective lineups comes the free agency season this summer, might end up frustrated seeing their plans disappear into thin air. James, reports, said, prefers to stay in ...

    • 24 June 2018
      1 day ago No comment

      SuperFly (PG)

      Drugs are everywhere. Perfect timing with the upcoming legalization of marijuana In Canada comes SuprFly. Taking off where the original 1972 blaxploitation film left off this modern crime tale from Sony Pictures hits the mark. Check out the mean streets of Atlanta at sedate Cineplex theatre around B.C. A ...

    • 24 June 2018
      1 day ago No comment

      Nadine’s Maria Makiling uses social media

      Fresh from doing a series of shows in the US, Nadine Lustre went straight back to her showbiz commitments in the country even though her entire family is going to be abroad this coming Father’s Day. “My dad is not here. He’s in the States. Actually when we were ...

    • 24 June 2018
      1 day ago No comment

      Marian continues to salute modern-day heroes

      Her husband Dingdong Dantes is an OFW advocate. Her mother Amalia Rivera is a former OFW. No wonder Marian Rivera also has a heart for Pinoys who work abroad despite the challenges that come with it. Based on data released by the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) April this year, ...

    %d bloggers like this: