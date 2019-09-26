27 Filipino esports athletes to compete in 30th SEA Games

The Philippines will send 27 e-sports athletes to compete in the upcoming 30th Southeast Asian Games to be held in the country later this year.
Dubbed as Sibol, the members of the Philippine e-sports team were chosen from a training pool of 77 athletes.
Sibol will field squads of 7 athletes for each of the team-based games: Dota2, Arena of Valor, and Mobile Legends: Bang Bang; while 2 members each will make up the rest of the games: StarCraft 2, Hearthstone, and Tekken 7.
The 27 athletes who will represent the Philippines are:
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
- Kenneth Jiane ‘Kenji’ Villa,
- Karl Gabriel ‘KarlTzy’ Nepomuceno
- Carlito ‘Ribo’ Ribo
- Jeniel ‘Haze’ Bata-anon
- Angelo Kyle ‘Pheww’ Arcangel
- Allan Sancio ‘Lusty’ Castromayor
- Jason Rafael ‘Jay’ Torculas
Dota 2
- Mc Nicholson ‘Mc’ Villanueva
- John Anthony ‘Natsumi’ Vargas
- Jun ‘Bok’ Kanehara
- Marvin Salvador ‘Boomy’ Rushton
- Bryle Jacob ‘CML’ Alvizo
- Van Jerico ‘Van’ Manalaysay
- James Erice ‘Erice’ Guerra
Arena of Valor
- Kevin Kio ‘Gambit’ Dizon
- Jeremiah ‘1717’ Camarillo
- Jevan Lorenzo ‘Bents’ Delos Santos
- Lawrence Anthony ‘Rubixx’ Gatmaitan
- Miguel Klarenz ‘Miggie’ Banaag
- Bradie Ryan ‘Yats’ Velasquez
- Kyle Jepherson ‘Vindiicated’ Padlan
StarCraft II
- Justin ‘NuksPH’ Santos
- Caviar ‘Enderr’ Acampado
Hearthstone
- Dustin ‘WaningMoon’ Mangulabnan
- Jacinta ‘Jia’ Dee
Tekken 7
- Andreij Hosea ‘Doujin’ Albar
- Alexandre Gabrielle ‘AK’ Laverez
“The athletes of Sibol are not just pioneers, they are our country’s pride,” said Smart Communications president Alfredo Panlilio, whose company is one of Sibol’s sponsors. (abs-cbn sports)