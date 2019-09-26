27 Filipino esports athletes to compete in 30th SEA Games

The Philippines will send 27 e-sports athletes to compete in the upcoming 30th Southeast Asian Games to be held in the country later this year.

Dubbed as Sibol, the members of the Philippine e-sports team were chosen from a training pool of 77 athletes.

Sibol will field squads of 7 athletes for each of the team-based games: Dota2, Arena of Valor, and Mobile Legends: Bang Bang; while 2 members each will make up the rest of the games: StarCraft 2, Hearthstone, and Tekken 7.

The 27 athletes who will represent the Philippines are:

Mobile Legends: Bang Bang

Kenneth Jiane ‘Kenji’ Villa,

Karl Gabriel ‘KarlTzy’ Nepomuceno

Carlito ‘Ribo’ Ribo

Jeniel ‘Haze’ Bata-anon

Angelo Kyle ‘Pheww’ Arcangel

Allan Sancio ‘Lusty’ Castromayor

Jason Rafael ‘Jay’ Torculas

Dota 2

Mc Nicholson ‘Mc’ Villanueva

John Anthony ‘Natsumi’ Vargas

Jun ‘Bok’ Kanehara

Marvin Salvador ‘Boomy’ Rushton

Bryle Jacob ‘CML’ Alvizo

Van Jerico ‘Van’ Manalaysay

James Erice ‘Erice’ Guerra

Arena of Valor

Kevin Kio ‘Gambit’ Dizon

Jeremiah ‘1717’ Camarillo

Jevan Lorenzo ‘Bents’ Delos Santos

Lawrence Anthony ‘Rubixx’ Gatmaitan

Miguel Klarenz ‘Miggie’ Banaag

Bradie Ryan ‘Yats’ Velasquez

Kyle Jepherson ‘Vindiicated’ Padlan

StarCraft II

Justin ‘NuksPH’ Santos

Caviar ‘Enderr’ Acampado

Hearthstone

Dustin ‘WaningMoon’ Mangulabnan

Jacinta ‘Jia’ Dee

Tekken 7

Andreij Hosea ‘Doujin’ Albar

Alexandre Gabrielle ‘AK’ Laverez

“The athletes of Sibol are not just pioneers, they are our country’s pride,” said Smart Communications president Alfredo Panlilio, whose company is one of Sibol’s sponsors. (abs-cbn sports)

